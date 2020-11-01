IPL 2020: CSK vs KXIP, Match 53 Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: CSK vs KXIP, Match 53 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check CSK vs KXIP match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab will be wrapping up their league phase campaigns in the 53rd match of the IPL 2020, which will be played on Sunday at 03:30 pm IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. CSK have not much to play for as they are already out of the competition, being the worst performer of the season so far. They can salvage some of the pride by grabbing a win here, which might also spare them from the bottom spot on the points table.

For KXIP though, it is a must-win match. They have worked so hard to get to this position and a loss in this game could take everything away from them. They have six wins so far, making them the fourth-best team at present. But that could change as the winner of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will have 7 wins and that is the minimum requirement now to make the playoffs. Even if KXIP beat CSK, a place in the final four is not guaranteed. It will all come down to which team has a better run-rate when the dust settles. Even SRH are in the race with a potential to make it seven wins.

In their last encounter, CSK posted a perfect 10-wicket victory over KXIP. They will certainly try to repeat that in the upcoming match as well. MS Dhoni will surely want to end one of the most disappointing campaigns for the CSK in style. But it will not be an easy task, given what is at stake for KXIP.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) start?

The match will be played on November 1 (Sunday).

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings Possible Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

Kings XI Punjab Possible Playing XI: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi