IPL 2020: CSK vs MI Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 23, 2020, 7:18 AM IST
IPL 2020: CSK vs MI Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians on Friday in a rematch of the inaugural match of IPL 2020, which had gone CSK’s way owing to the heroic innings of Ambati Rayudu (71 off 48 balls) and Faf du Plessis (58 not out off 44 balls). The situation this time is very different from then, as MI emerged stronger after the loss and has been one of the top performers this season with six wins in nine games, while CSK is the worst performing team with only three wins in 10 games. MS Dhoni, in particular, hasn’t been successful with the bat or even with his decision making. In contrast, Rohit Sharma has been good in both departments. MI will definitely try to settle scores here and win some points to have a chance at the top of team standings.
CSK vs MI IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
CSK vs MI IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Live Score / Scorecard
CSK vs MI IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Match Details
October 23 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
IPL 2020 CSK vs MI Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020 CSK vs MI Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians captain: MS Dhoni
IPL 2020 CSK vs MI Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians vice-captain: Rohit Sharma
IPL 2020 CSK vs MI Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni
IPL 2020 CSK vs MI Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav
IPL 2020 CSK vs MI Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya
IPL 2020 CSK vs MI Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar
CSK vs MI IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings playing 11 against Mumbai Indians: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood
CSK vs MI IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians playing 11 against Chennai Super Kings: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
