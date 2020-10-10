- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriMatch Ended184/8(20.0) RR 9.2
DEL
RAJ138/10(20.0) RR 9.2
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuMatch Ended201/6(20.0) RR 10.05
HYD
PUN132/10(20.0) RR 10.05
Hyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: CSK vs RCB Dream11 Predictions, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
The Chennai Super Kings will be taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match on October 10. Here is the Dream11 prediction and fantasy tips to the clash between CSK and RCB.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 10, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2020 match on October 10 in Dubai. The 25th match of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Both sides will look to bounce back when they step onto the turf. In the last outing, CSK lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by10 runs whereas RCB were handed a 67-run defeat by Delhi Capitals.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 24 times with MS Dhoni’s CSK winning 15 times and Virat Kohli’s RCB emerging victorious on 9 occasions, with two games washed out.
RCB are currently in 5th place with six points from five games while CSK are in 6th place with four points with just two wins from six games.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
CSK vs RCB IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+Hotstar.
CSK vs RCB IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Click Here for Live Score/Scorecard
CSK vs RCB IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match Details
October 10 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) in Dubai
IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: Virat Kohli
IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore vice-captain: MS Dhoni
IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers
IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Devdutt Paddikal, Aaron Finch, Shane Watson
IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounders: Sam Curran, Shivam Dube
Also Read: Mid-season Transfer Window: Players List, Eligibility Criteria & Rules
IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Karn Sharma, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar
Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2309 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
-
HYD vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2208 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
-
KOL vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2107 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2006 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
-
DEL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 1905 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
All Recent Matches