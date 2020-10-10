IPL 2020: CSK vs RCB Dream11 Predictions, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings will be taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match on October 10. Here is the Dream11 prediction and fantasy tips to the clash between CSK and RCB.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2020 match on October 10 in Dubai. The 25th match of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Both sides will look to bounce back when they step onto the turf. In the last outing, CSK lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by10 runs whereas RCB were handed a 67-run defeat by Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 24 times with MS Dhoni’s CSK winning 15 times and Virat Kohli’s RCB emerging victorious on 9 occasions, with two games washed out.

RCB are currently in 5th place with six points from five games while CSK are in 6th place with four points with just two wins from six games.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+Hotstar.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match Details

October 10 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) in Dubai

IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: Virat Kohli

IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore vice-captain: MS Dhoni

IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Devdutt Paddikal, Aaron Finch, Shane Watson

IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounders: Sam Curran, Shivam Dube

IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Karn Sharma, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.