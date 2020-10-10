IPL 2020: CSK vs RCB, Match 25 - Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The match 25th match of the IPL 2020 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Saturday (October 10, 2020) at 7.30 pm IST. It is going to be a sunny day in the city with mainly clear sky. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 36 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees. The forecast shows a 10 per cent chance of precipitation but that shouldn’t worry the fans. In all likelihood, the match will go uninterrupted. Players will have to adjust to the windy conditions as the wind is expected to blow at around 24 kmph. The humidity is likely going to be lower than 50 per cent.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dubai Pitch Report

As the trend in the last few matches suggests, the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been favourable to the batting side. The team which batted first won as many as four times in the last five games played here, the only exception being the perfect chase by Chennai Super Kings against Kings XI Punjab. In the last game played here on Thursday, batting first Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 201. In response, KXIP were all out at 132 with more than three overs remaining. The spinners got decent support from the pitch. It was evident from SRH’s star bowler Rashid Khan’s yet another masterclass performance, picking 3 wickets while conceding just 12 runs in 4 overs.

The two teams – CSK and RCB – lie next to each other on the points table, but that doesn’t give the real picture. RCB has earned 6 points and has played one match less than CSK, which has only won two games out of six. RCB is in the fifth position only because of its unimpressive run rate. Point-wise they are equals with third ranked SRH.

MS Dhoni will have to work his magic to bounce back in the tournament. There is not much room for error at this stage. The upcoming match against RCB will be very important for them.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

WHEN: October 10 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

