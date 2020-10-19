IPL 2020: CSK vs RR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CSK vs RR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CSK vs RR Dream11 Best Picks / CSK vs RR Dream11 Captain / CSK vs RR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Despite being former champions, both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals haven’t created the expected magic this year. The two teams, CSK and RR seems to be sailing the same boat in the Indian Premier League season 13. Placed at sixth and seventh spot on the league table, both teams have failed to live to the fans’ expectations and have been failing since the season started

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE.

Given the fact that they have limited points and matches to make it to the play-offs, both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals need to be careful with their representation and performance, playing forward. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side lost their last outing to Delhi Capitals, while Rajasthan Royals were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

Despite boasting a power-packed batting unit, things haven't gone according to plan for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. Their previous outing in the IPL ended in a defeat to the Royal Challengers Bangalore despite captain Steve Smith scoring a masterful fifty.

CSK’s major worry right now is the absence of Dwayne Bravo who was ruled out for his groin injury. The team needs work on their playing XI in order to afford a strong line-up. Rajasthan Royals have the likes of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, who have not been able to put up their best in the season so far. While the team’s sole hopes are Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia, other players need to buckle up as well.

The CSK vs RR IPL 2020 fixture will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday at 7.30pm IST.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

CSK vs RR IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

CSK vs RR IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

CSK vs RR IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Match Details

October 19 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabhi

IPL 2020 CSK vs RR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020 CSK vs RR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals captain: Jos Buttler

IPL 2020 CSK vs RR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals vice-captain: Sam Curran

IPL 2020 CSK vs RR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

IPL 2020 CSK vs RR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Steve Smith

IPL 2020 CSK vs RR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals all-rounders: Sam Curran, Rahul Tewatia

IPL 2020 CSK vs RR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: CSK Won't Seek Replacement for Dwayne Bravo Even if he is Ruled Out, Says CEO

CSK vs RR IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

CSK vs RR IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat