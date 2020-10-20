T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020 CSK vs RR: 'How Much Worse Could Jagadeesan or Ruturaj do than Jadhav?' - CSK Fans React to Dhoni's 'Youngster Didn't Show Spark' Comment

After succumbing to their seventh loss this season, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni said in the post-match presentation on being asked about the lack of youngsters in the team that he did not see the spark in them to include in the playing XI and hence seniors were backed. However, the comment from the skipper has not gone down well with a section of fans with many questioning how much worse they could have done in comparison to the seniors in the XI, particularly Kedar Jadhav.

CSK were restricted to 125/5 by Rajasthan Royals at Dubai before RR claimed an easy victory chasing down the total in the 18th over. For CSK, it was a bad to start once again with the likes of Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson departing for single-digit score while Ambati Rayudu enduring a rare failure with the bat, MS Dhoni made 28 but consumed an equal number if deliveries while Jadhav batting at No.7 faced seven deliveries for his four runs. Only Ravindra Jadeja managed to provide some impures to the innings with a 30-ball 35, but that eventually proved little.

ALSO READ: 'Didn't See Spark in Youngsters to Push the Experienced Guys' - MS Dhoni on Backing Seniors

The two youngsters who got an opportunity in the team this season were Ruturaj Gaikwad and N Jagadeesan. Gaikwad made scores of 0 and 5, the 0 coming in an out of position No. 4. Jagadeesan got only one match and made a decent 33 off 28 against RCB only to be dropped after the game. Kedar Jadhav, meanwhile, has made 62 runs from 5 innings (8 matches) at a strike rate of 93.93.

Here's how the fans reacted to Dhoni's comments:

