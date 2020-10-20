IPL 2020 CSK vs RR: 'How Much Worse Could Jagadeesan or Ruturaj do than Jadhav?' - CSK Fans React to Dhoni's 'Youngster Didn't Show Spark' Comment

After succumbing to their seventh loss this season, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni said in the post-match presentation on being asked about the lack of youngsters in the team that he did not see the spark in them to include in the playing XI and hence seniors were backed.

After succumbing to their seventh loss this season, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni said in the post-match presentation on being asked about the lack of youngsters in the team that he did not see the spark in them to include in the playing XI and hence seniors were backed. However, the comment from the skipper has not gone down well with a section of fans with many questioning how much worse they could have done in comparison to the seniors in the XI, particularly Kedar Jadhav.

CSK were restricted to 125/5 by Rajasthan Royals at Dubai before RR claimed an easy victory chasing down the total in the 18th over. For CSK, it was a bad to start once again with the likes of Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson departing for single-digit score while Ambati Rayudu enduring a rare failure with the bat, MS Dhoni made 28 but consumed an equal number if deliveries while Jadhav batting at No.7 faced seven deliveries for his four runs. Only Ravindra Jadeja managed to provide some impures to the innings with a 30-ball 35, but that eventually proved little.

The two youngsters who got an opportunity in the team this season were Ruturaj Gaikwad and N Jagadeesan. Gaikwad made scores of 0 and 5, the 0 coming in an out of position No. 4. Jagadeesan got only one match and made a decent 33 off 28 against RCB only to be dropped after the game. Kedar Jadhav, meanwhile, has made 62 runs from 5 innings (8 matches) at a strike rate of 93.93.

Here's how the fans reacted to Dhoni's comments:

Honestly, how much worse could Jagadeesan or Ruturaj do than Jadhav? If nepotism exists anywhere in cricket then it has to be CSK. — The Joker (@Joker122018) October 19, 2020

Didn't push N.Jagadeeshan Didn't try Sai Kishore Always tried that crap Jadhav That Elephant Chawla And then u r saying "there is no spark in youngsters" I cannot agree with u Thala. But still i love u.@msdhoni #Dhoni #CSKvsRR #Jadhav #Jagadeesan — Sid ki One-Liner (@funnykomalleone) October 19, 2020

Dear #CSK - Even if you lose the next 4 games, that is fine.. But, please remove #KedarJadhav from the team..#IPL2020 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 19, 2020

One more Chance to Play for #Jagadeesan !! He is an Extraordinary Player ! pic.twitter.com/T26sTeYlqx — Sasikumar (@Sasikum05302421) October 20, 2020

As a CSK fans I'm not frustrated by Loss but Disappointed by repetition of Jadav into team instead of #Jagadeesan . Dhoni knows that Bravo wasn't fit then he could have to groom someone in that place to play key role! Tahir , Pujara not even got single chance#CSKvsRR — Subhash.M (@subhashtiptur) October 19, 2020

#Dhoni statement gonna Break #Jagadeesan Morale big time Truly Unwanted...#CSK must change our attitude towards youngster atleast from next season — Akshaya (@rainafan3) October 19, 2020

#Jagadeesan Abhinav 7 years and aprajit, lost their dream to play for India becoz of csk; And now dhoni's statement is worst ever; many youngsters proving themselve in other team by getting chance but here f**king team management not even giving chance — Ganesh (@Ganeshsrv98) October 19, 2020

Dear Dhoni, We Love You ❤️ But the post match interview was just Outrageous @ChennaiIPL #cheeka #Jagadeesan — Sethuraman K (@Sethu9911) October 19, 2020

M.Vijay got 3 chance in the initial matches and he din perform well as an opener. At that point on time, opener slot was available but unfortunately not for #Jagadeesan #JustAsking Youngsters didn’t get enough chance to prove themselves in this IPL! Fans No excuses please✌ pic.twitter.com/50jK66XWMZ — #WIN (@ashwin_sachin) October 19, 2020

#Jagadeesan #muralivijay It's Best openers of CSK Chennai is own State team they more intent But other player no feel Because they are not own State player.... — Dhaya Monk (@888Dhaya) October 20, 2020

