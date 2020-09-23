- Match 4 - 22 Sep, TueMatch Ended216/7(20.0) RR 10.8
RR
CSK200/6(20.0) RR 10.8
Rajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs
- Match 3 - 21 Sep, MonMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
RCB
SRH153/10(20.0) RR 8.15
Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedUp Next
KKR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuUp Next
KXIP
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: CSK vs RR in Memes - MS Dhoni's Three Sixes, Sanju Samson's Race With Piyush Chawla
From Sanju Samson's big hits to Jofra Archer's predictions coming true to MS Dhoni's delayed shots, there were plenty of moments in the game.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 23, 2020, 11:37 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals got off to a perfect start in their IPL 2020 campaign, defeating CSK by 16 runs in a high scoring encounter. From Sanju Samson's big hits to Jofra Archer's predictions coming true to MS Dhoni's delayed shots, there were plenty of moments in the game.
Here's a wrap in memes.
It all started with a debut for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was clearly in awe of MS Dhoni.
Once the action began on the field, it was a race to the half-century between...
Soon after, Jofra Archer's predictions came true as he slammed 4 sixes in the final over.
CSK came close, but just couldn't finish it off. Perhaps, had Dhoni batted earlier, or attacked earlier, they might have. Dhoni's late hits gave something to cheer about for CSK fans but it was also a target of the meme creators!
Idhelaam arasiyalla sagajamappa #whistlepodu #csk pic.twitter.com/3wV8RpXvlX
— LS (@PuneerSoda) September 22, 2020
CSK play Delhi Capitals in their next match while Rajasthan Royals play Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.
Recent Matches
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 2020, Match 422 Sep, 2020 SharjahRajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 2020, Match 321 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
-
DC vs KXIP, IPL, 2020, Match 220 Sep, 2020 DubaiDelhi tied with Punjab (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 2020, Match 119 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiChennai beat Mumbai by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches