IPL 2020: CSK vs RR, IPL 2020, Match 37: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Chennai will try to settle the score of their previous game with Rajasthan. In their first face off of IPL 2020, Rajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are going head to head today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The 37th clash of IPL 2020 between CSK and RR will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Both the teams are placed at last and second last position on the points table with six points each and they will be trying to move up in the standings by winning the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have played nine games each so far in IPL 2020 and out of which both sides have emerged victorious in three matches each. CSK and RR also lost their last fixtures. Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals in their previous match were outperformed by Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings were defeated by five wickets by Delhi Capitals in their last clash.

It is to be seen how Rajasthan and Chennai will play in their upcoming face off to stay relevant in the 13thedition of the Indian Premier League. The outcome of the game will not only depend on performance of players, but weather and pitch will also play an instrumental role.

CSK vs RR weather report

The temperature at Abu Dhabi today will be around 33 degree Celsius. Humidity will be around 46 per cent and wind speed is expected to be about 21 kmph. There is no forecast of rain, which has not spoilt any game so far in IPL 2020.

CSK vs RR pitch report

Fast bowlers at Abu Dhabi have got good support from the pitch so far in this season. It has offered them some swing with the new ball. Besides this, the pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium has served pacers well in the second half of the innings because of change of pace and the hard lengths. Spinners also get to spin the ball on this surface. However, dew may throw some difficulties at bowlers in the second half of the match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 Match 37

WHEN: October 19 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar