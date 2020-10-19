- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunMatch Ended176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
IPL 2020: CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 37 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are both placed at the second last and last position on the points table. Both the teams will be trying to improve their standings by winning the upcoming match.
Trending Desk
Updated: October 19, 2020, 1:24 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 Match 37, Predicted XIs:
Chennai so far has been mainly dependent on four players – Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Only these four players have shown consistency for their side. Jadeja and du Plessis have not only performed with the bat but they have also impressed with their fielding skills. Other players have delivered in one or two games. Chennai have played nine games till now in IPL 2020 and out of which, they have won in only three. They are placed at the second last spot on the points table with six points.
On the other hand, despite having a power-packed batting unit, Rajasthan Royals have not performed well in this season. They are positioned at the last in the standings with six points. Rajasthan have also emerged victorious in only three matches out of nine they have played so far in the tournament. Rajasthan, like Chennai, are dependent on only a few players. For Rajasthan, Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia have performed in almost all games the team has played as of now in IPL 2020. It was believed that entry of Ben Stokes would make Rajasthan a stronger side but the England cricketer has not made any significant impact with either bat or ball in three or four games he has played in this edition of IPL.
Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma or Piyush Chawla and Lungi Ngidi
Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat or Ankit Rajpoot
