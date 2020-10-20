- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonMatch Ended125/5(20.0) RR 6.25
IPL 2020 CSK vs RR: Kedar Jadhav Gets Brutally Trolled Again for Yet Another Slow Innings
Kedar Jadhav has been having a torrid IPL 2020 so far scoring mere 62 runs in eight matches at an average of 20.66. Far worse has been his strike-rate of under 100 (93.93) for someone who bats in the lower middle-order
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 20, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
Kedar Jadhav has been having a torrid IPL 2020 so far scoring mere 62 runs in eight matches at an average of 20.66. Far worse has been his strike-rate of under 100 (93.93) for someone who bats in the lower middle-order and is entrusted to provide an impetus to the innings batting first or finish of the games in the chase. Unfortunately for Jadhav, he has not been able to do that and even in CSK's seventh loss of the tournament, at the hands of Rajasthan Royals at Dubai on Monday, batting at No.7, he managed just four runs in seven balls at the fag end of the innings even while his batting partner Ravindra Jadeja was going for his shots. CSK limped to 125/5 and eventually lost.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Fans have been on Jadhav's case right from the start of IPL 2020 and what has been disturbing them the most is the lack of intent from Jadhav to go for his shots. On Monday also Jadhav was not able to connect the ball well, but he neither did show any intent to up the ante. Memes on Jadhav have been on social media for a while and his recent performance and Dhoni's defense of persisting with senior players riled up the fans even more. Fans have been calling for the inclusion of either opener N Jagadeesan who has got a solitary game in IPL 2020 or Maharashtra's up-and-coming middle-order batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, who managed to play two games so far this season.
Here's how fans reacted to Jadhav's latest innings:
Tuktuk thala dhoni and lord jadhav eating balls in 17th and 19th overs of the innings pic.twitter.com/5GJsaOGvvT
— Ritika (@Ritikasingh77) October 19, 2020
Jadhav before eating dot balls...@Comedy_Praveen pic.twitter.com/s7u1wBiMWw
— chandru_ram (@ramchandran056) October 19, 2020
After seeing Kedhar Jadhav in the squad pic.twitter.com/mCjn3FsSV0
— Därlîñg Çhëťăñ Msdian (@Chetan_DHFP) October 19, 2020
What a cameo from jadhav. pic.twitter.com/GM4XplcWb9
— Rajasekar (@prsekar05) October 19, 2020
Kedar jadhav after today's innings #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/XkoMZpSzSq
— Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) October 19, 2020
kedhar jadhav at crease! pic.twitter.com/cef7Zyaiei
— BP (@anagai_siva) October 19, 2020
Jadhav chilling and enjoying the view pic.twitter.com/OZ4AlynYfT
— Shaman (@wittyshaman) October 19, 2020
Kedar Jadhav after playing a not-out innings today: pic.twitter.com/jKhW0y3G4Z
— Satyam Singh (@satyam_2044) October 19, 2020
Kedar Jadhav showing the spark !
@SriniMaama16 pic.twitter.com/B63h170NmN
— NeeVaaThalaiva (@maheshs80362207) October 19, 2020
Kedar Jadhav in Last Overs: pic.twitter.com/zV3UVsucxb
— Akassh Agrawaal (@akasshagrawaal) October 19, 2020
*Jadhav comes in to bat*
CSK fans: pic.twitter.com/ML2xxKlbCH
— The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) October 19, 2020
That's how Jadhav got back into the squad pic.twitter.com/2ZX8m8CbB7
— Dikshant (@Dikshan25961895) October 17, 2020
Jadhav must have read all out tweets. Venumte pazhi vangarapdi
"Dot ball mami..?" pic.twitter.com/XNjY0v3wa7
— Sar_ka(r)sthik! Podi Dosa - Ooruga Sadham Stan (@kidnanaai) October 19, 2020
Jadhav to csk fans : pic.twitter.com/ul9VeXbDhR
— DeeBAN (@Gotham_Circus) October 17, 2020
