IPL 2020: CSK vs RR, Match 37 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: CSK vs RR, Match 37

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 Match 37: Chennai Super Kings are going to face Rajasthan Royals in the 37th game of IPL 2020 today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. This will be the second time when both the teams will be locking horns in IPL 2020. In their previous clash this season, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals outperformed them by 16 runs.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai have not lived up to expectations in this season. They have played nine games, out of which they have won only three. They are at the seventh place in the standings with six points. The three-time IPL champions lost their last game to Delhi Capitals by five wickets. CSK’s players have failed to show consistency. Apart from Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, other players have not made much contributions with either bat or ball so far in this season. They really need to improve if they are to reach to the next stage in the tournament.

On the other hand, Rajasthan have also not performed well so far in IPL 2020. They are at the eighth spot on the points table with six points. Smith’s side has also won only three out of nine games it has played as of now in this edition of IPL. Rajasthan Royals were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match by seven wickets. Like Chennai, only a few players of Rajasthan have showed consistency. Barring Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia, no other player has perfomed consistently in the tournament so far.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match will be played on October 19.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat or Ankit Rajpoot