IPL 2020: CSK vs RR Talking Points - Sanju Samson's Big Hits, MS Dhoni's Late Hits

The Indian Premier League saw its first high scoring game on Tuesday, with Rajasthan Royals beating Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs after posting 217 in a small ground in Sharjah. Sanju Samson delighted with his range hitting, Steve Smith played the anchor's role to perfection, Jofra Archer had a cameo while Rahul Tewatia starred with the ball.

CSK had a poor day on the field but kept the game alive almost till the end with Faf du Plessis extending his good form. Here are the highlights.

The Sanju Samson charge

Sanju Samson walked in at No. 3 with intent written all over his body language. He got going within the Power Play against the pacers, hitting Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar for a six each. But it was the spinners he was really waiting for. Two consecutive sixes off Ravindra Jadeja in the seventh over showed what was to come. CSK gave the ball to Piyush Chawla, the experienced spinner, but Samson would blast him away for three sixes in a 28-run over. The sixes were straight and big, with the bowlers continuing to bowl in Samson's slot. In the process, he went past his fifty off just 19 balls.

At the other end, Smith too hit a couple of sixes as Chawla's first two overs cost 47 runs. By the time CSK went back to the pace of Ngidi, Samson had smashed 74 off 32.

CSK's mini comeback

Rajasthan were 134 for 3 in 12 overs, with Samson and David Miller just dismissed. While Smith continued to attack at one end, the likes of Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag didn't get going allowing CSK to slip in a few relatively quiet overs. Curran got three wickets while Chawla conceded only 8 runs off his last two overs.

At 186 for 7 in 19 overs, it seemed like CSK would restrict Rajasthan to a sub-200 total.

But then...

The Archer vs Ngidi over that changed the game

... Jofra Archer is a man known to 'predict' the future with his tweets. Sometime in the past, he had a tweet that read 6666, and that's what he did to Ngidi. Four sixes in a row resulted in a 30-run over that changed the momentum once again towards Rajasthan. Ngidi ended with 56 for 1 in 4 overs, figures massively spoilt by the final over.

Rahul Tewatia has a reason to celebrate

The only way CSK could have made a match out of it was through a good start, and they nearly got that through Shane Watson. Watson had hit four sixes and was finding his rhythm when Tewatis bowled him with a slider in his first over. With M Vijay falling for a run-a-ball 21 at the other end, CSK sent in Sam Curran to tackle the leg spinners. He started with two sixes off Tewatia, but the leggie bravely flighted one slower to have him stumped. The very next ball, debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad had a brain fade and rushed down the track to be stumped as well.

Tewatis finished with 4-0-37-3, denting CSK with key strikes that never allowed them to get momentum.

Faf du Plessis attacks, MS Dhoni waits

Du Plessis started slow, scoring only 17 runs off his first 18 balls. And then he went bang bang, slamming everyone out of the park. His 50 came off just 29 balls as he slammed Jaydev Unadkat for three sixes in an over. He single handedly kept CSK with a glimmer of hope, even as Dhoni took his time at the other end.

Batting at No. 7, Dhoni scored only 9 runs off his first 12 balls. By then, the equation was already impossible: 38 off 6. He showed that his hitting ability is still intact in the last over, slamming Tom Curran for three big sixes in a row. Too little, too late. Perhaps he did what he wanted: ensure the net-run rate was not severely damaged.