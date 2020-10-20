IPL 2020 CSK vs RR - WATCH: MS Dhoni's One-handed Wonder Catch to Remove Sanju Samson Stuns Deepak Chahar

IPL 2020 CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings might have put in a lackluster performance both with the bat and the ball during their seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals at Dubai on Monday, but MS Dhoni's one-handed catch to remove Sanju Samson for a duck was one of the few bright spots for CSK

Chennai Super Kings might have put in a lackluster performance both with the bat and the ball during their seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals at Dubai on Monday, but MS Dhoni's one-handed catch to remove Sanju Samson for a duck was one of the few bright spots for CSK, who succumbed to their seventh loss of IPL 2020 and are more or less out for the race for the playoffs.

The catch came at a good time for CSK, as Rajasthan Royals were reduced to 28/3 in five overs. Deepak Chahar, in the middle of a good opening spell, had removed Ben Stokes earlier in the piece with Josh Hazlewood picking up Tobin Uthappa and over earlier. Chahar drifted down the leg and Samson, in the middle of rut himself, tried to guide the ball down fine of the fine leg, but the faint edge went in Dhoni's range and the skipper dove to his left to gather the dying ball on the tips of his wicketkeeping gloves, much to the amazement for the bowler and the team.

As for the match, Rajasthan Royals recorded a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings, riding on Jos Buttler's unbeaten 48-ball 70 after their bowlers' parsimonious display in the Indian Premier League here on Monday. The win kept RR's play-off hopes alive while leaving their beleaguered opponents on the verge of elimination. RR restricted the three-time champions CSK to a modest 125 for five after being invited to bowl and then overcame the target in 17.3 overs, thanks to a 98-run fourth-wicket partnership between Buttler and skipper Steve Smith (26). It turned out to be an excellent day for Buttler, who sent back Faf du Plessis with an incredible catch earlier in the day.