IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Head to Head Records

It is time for match no. 14 in the IPL 2020 and it is the bottom placed Chennai Super Kings, who will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, in this all important clash. Let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics to understand how the two fared against each other in the past.

Head-to-Head: (12 matches- CSK: 9 | SRH:3)

Chennai hold a massive advantage over Hyderabad in terms of the number of matches the former have won so far.

Last Encounter:

In a high-scoring battle, CSK beat SRH on the penultimate ball of the match. While chasing 176 for victory, CSK opener Shane Watson led the way and smashed a solid 96 from 53 balls. Suresh Raina too played his part and scored 38 from 24 balls to take the team home. There were two batting stars from SRH camp as well -- David Warner who scored 57 and Manish Pandey with 83 from 49 balls.

Leading run-getters

Chennai Super Kings: Suresh Raina (415)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (353)

Highest Score in an innings

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson (117*)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (90)

Highest Innings Total

Chennai Super Kings: 223/3

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 192/7