IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH Dream11 Predictions, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be facing the Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 2. Here are the Dream11 fantasy tips and the predicted playing XI for each side.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 2, 2020, 8:28 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2020 match on October 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The 14th match of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will commence at 7.30 pm IST.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 12 times with MS Dhoni’s CSK winning 9 times and David Warner’s SRH emerging victorious on 3 occasions. Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad both have two points after the first three games in the tournament and are currently in 8th and 7th position respectively on the points table.
CSK vs SRH IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+Hotstar.
CSK vs SRH IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Score/Scorecard
CSK vs SRH IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Details
October 2 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai
IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad captain: MS Dhoni
IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad vice-captain: David Warner
IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow
IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu, Kane Williamson
IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar
IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran
Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI: Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran/Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood
Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed/Sandeep Sharma
