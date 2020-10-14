- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueMatch Ended167/6(20.0) RR 8.35
IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH in Memes - From Dhoni's 102m Six to Wide Protest
On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings managed to register their third win in the tournament, after a disastrous start to their campaign this year. They managed to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs, and most importantly MS Dhoni played a quickfire innings of 21 from 13 balls. And undoubtedly CSK fans had a blast.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 14, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
ALSO READ - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Protests Wide Call, and Why Umpire Paul Reiffel is Within His Rights to Change His Mind
Here are a few tweets showing the reactions of the fans when Dhoni got going.
How it Started. How it's Going pic.twitter.com/xEUpbZn8ve— CSK TRENDS™ (@CSKFansTrends) October 13, 2020
In fact it was a massive 102m six that was a treat to watch, and reminded the fans of Dhoni of past.
Last Night @msdhoni when 102m six #CSK #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/RhDAFqvg35— Yogesh ghodki (@Yogeshghodki) October 14, 2020
There was a moment in the match when Dhoni made the umpire overturn his decision for a wide delivery.
[ Open Full Image ]MS Dhoni the Emperor of Cricket pic.twitter.com/GsdFUNwNHQ— tony allen (@joeys_chandler) October 14, 2020
This one for the win:
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ - IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH- Talking Points: From Dhoni's Wide Protest to du Plessis' First Duck in Six Years
Marana Mass #csk fan made a house for Dhoni https://t.co/nPmFJJ3MGO— MSD CRICKET (@tzkanna) October 14, 2020
And this is something only a CSK and MSD fan can pull off.
