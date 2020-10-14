T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH in Memes - From Dhoni's 102m Six to Wide Protest

On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings managed to register their third win in the tournament, after a disastrous start to their campaign this year. They managed to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs, and most importantly MS Dhoni played a quickfire innings of 21 from 13 balls. And undoubtedly CSK fans had a blast.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Protests Wide Call, and Why Umpire Paul Reiffel is Within His Rights to Change His Mind

Here are a few tweets showing the reactions of the fans when Dhoni got going.

In fact it was a massive 102m six that was a treat to watch, and reminded the fans of Dhoni of past.

There was a moment in the match when Dhoni made the umpire overturn his decision for a wide delivery.

This one for the win:

ALSO READ - IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH- Talking Points: From Dhoni's Wide Protest to du Plessis' First Duck in Six Years

And this is something only a CSK and MSD fan can pull off.

