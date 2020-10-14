IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH in Memes - From Dhoni's 102m Six to Wide Protest

On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings managed to register their third win in the tournament, after a disastrous start to their campaign this year. They managed to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs, and most importantly MS Dhoni played a quickfire innings of 21 from 13 balls. And undoubtedly CSK fans had a blast.

Here are a few tweets showing the reactions of the fans when Dhoni got going.

How it Started. How it's Going pic.twitter.com/xEUpbZn8ve — CSK TRENDS™ (@CSKFansTrends) October 13, 2020

In fact it was a massive 102m six that was a treat to watch, and reminded the fans of Dhoni of past.

There was a moment in the match when Dhoni made the umpire overturn his decision for a wide delivery.

[ Open Full Image ]MS Dhoni the Emperor of Cricket pic.twitter.com/GsdFUNwNHQ — tony allen (@joeys_chandler) October 14, 2020

This one for the win:

Marana Mass #csk fan made a house for Dhoni https://t.co/nPmFJJ3MGO — MSD CRICKET (@tzkanna) October 14, 2020

And this is something only a CSK and MSD fan can pull off.