IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020, Match 14 – Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Chennai Super Kings who are currently at the bottom of the points table will be taking on the Orange Army Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 2. The CSK will strongly look forward to win the match and climb up the points table. Here are the match details are the Weather & Pitch report.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020, Match 14: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Chennai Super Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 14th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 2 (Friday). The finalist from last year’s tournament – CSK – are currently at the bottom of the points table in the 8th place with just one win from the first three games, the same as SRH.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dubai Weather Forecast

It’s going to be a sunny day with no chance of rain playing spoilsport for the CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 tie. The day’s high will be around 38°C while the minimum temperature will be around 28°C. Humidity is expected to be around 44% through the day which will make it quite hard for players from both sides.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dubai Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has provided equal opportunities to both batsmen and bowlers this year. The average score in first innings in Dubai has been around 180 in IPL 2020. Spinners have had plenty of success on the slow surfaces in the United Arab Emirates. CSK and SRH spinners will expect plenty of assistance from the Dubai surface as well.

The last game in Dubai saw Kolkata Knight Riders posting 174/ 6 while batting first but a strong Rajasthan Royals line-up were only restricted to 137/9. So, batting second will not be an easy task on the slow Dubai surface.

SRH will take plenty of confidence from their first win in the tournament – a triumph over table-toppers Delhi Capitals. They defeated the Capitals by 15 runs in Dubai and will look to post their second win of IPL 2020 at the expense of MS Dhoni’s side.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

WHEN: October 2 at 7.30 pm IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar