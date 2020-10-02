IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH, Match 12 Predicted XIs - Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Chennai Super Kings will play the match number 14 of the IPL 2020 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. Here presented to you is a list of the probable playing XI for both franchises.

Chennai Super Kings will be going head to head against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 14th clash of IPL 2020 on October 2 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The game between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai’s batting seems to be dependent on a few players like Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and to an extent on Shane Watson. Among these three players, only du Plessis has performed with the bat in all the three games Chennai Super Kings have played.

Their bowlers have also not lived up to the expectations in any of the three games. In all the games they have played till now in this season, CSK bowlers were hit for more than 200 runs in one match and 175 in the last fixture. So, it is to be seen how CSK delivers a comprehensive performance in the upcoming game against SRH.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers have performed well in comparison to those of Chennai Super Kings. In their first game of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore, SRH bowlers restricted the opponents to 163. They could not save the second match against Kolkata Knight Riders, conceding 145 runs. In the previous game, they kept Delhi Capitals under 150 and helped their side win its first match of the season.

In terms of batting, only Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey have showed some sort of consistency. Otherwise, all other batsmen have not contributed much with the bat. However, there appears some hope for SRH as David Warner and Kane Williamson performed with the bat against DC. Besides these two, Bairstow again displayed his batting skills, scoring a half century.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo/Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg/Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed