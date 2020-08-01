IPL 2020 | CSK Willing to Leave for UAE on August 10, Plans Could be Delayed Due to SOP: Report
Chennai Super Kings are in a hurry to leave for Dubai and start their preparations for the IPL in UAE. According to the reports the team is willing to leave on August 10, but the SOP could lead to a delay in their departure.
