Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

IPL 2020 | CSK Willing to Leave for UAE on August 10, Plans Could be Delayed Due to SOP: Report

Chennai Super Kings are in a hurry to leave for Dubai and start their preparations for the IPL in UAE. According to the reports the team is willing to leave on August 10, but the SOP could lead to a delay in their departure.

Cricketnext Staff |August 1, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
IPL 2020 | CSK Willing to Leave for UAE on August 10, Plans Could be Delayed Due to SOP: Report

Chennai Super Kings are in a hurry to leave for Dubai and start their preparations for the IPL in UAE. According to the reports the team is willing to leave on August 10, but the SOP could lead to a delay in their departure.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Ready to Apologise for Inappropriate Comments After Sacking by BCCI, Writes Mail Explaining Position

“CSK have been proactive. They had informed the players to be ready to leave on August 10. But the delay in SOPs from the BCCI could push that back,” The Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Also KKR are aiming for August 19-20 departure, while other teams are looking at leaving the country by August 25.

Reportedly, all the teams will have to create their own bio-bubble and organise the camps before September 19. Apart from that there is news circulating about limiting the size of the squad which is generally 25-28.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni "Past His Best", Needs to Pave Way for Youngsters, Feels Former Selector

“If at all there are directions on the squad strength, then the franchises would prefer to prune their non-playing staff. Some franchises will leave this decision to the coach and the team management. Ideally, if there is a cap then it should be on the entourage as a whole,” an unnamed franchise official was quoted as saying by TOI.

It was also reported earlier, that the franchises will also pool in to get the South African players from the country, where there are travel restrictions.

bccickscoronavirusiplipl 2020KKR

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4957 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more