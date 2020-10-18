IPL 2020: CSK Won't Seek Replacement for Dwayne Bravo Even if he is Ruled Out, Says CEO

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said the team will not seek a replacement for Dwayne Bravo even if he is ruled out for two weeks in the IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said the team will not seek a replacement for Dwayne Bravo even if he is ruled out for two weeks in the IPL 2020. Bravo suffered a groin injury while fielding in CSK's loss to Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Saturday, which meant MS Dhoni had to bowl Ravindra Jadeja in the final over to defend 17. CSK ended up missing Bravo and losing the game.

"We will get the reports by today evening and then the team management will have a fair idea with regards to the extent of Bravo's injury. As of now, I can only say that it can either be a couple of games or a couple of weeks," Viswanathan told ANI.

"I don't think a replacement is an option at this stage because if a new person comes in, it will again be about having a quarantine period for him before he can join the rest of the squad. It is unlikely that we will look at a replacement for Bravo if he is out. But firstly we are hoping Bravo isn't out and the injury isn't major."

Dhoni had explained that he had to bowl Jadeja as Bravo was not able to return to the field.

"Bravo was not fit, he went out and was really not able to come back. That was the reason we had to bowl (Jadeja). The option was between Karn and Jaddu so I went ahead with Jaddu," he had said at the post-match presentation.

Coach Stephen Fleming had given an update on the nature of the injury in the post-match press conference.

"Unfortunately Dwayne Bravo got injured so he could not bowl the last over, naturally he is a death bowler, that's the way our season has been going, we are having challenges thrown at us. Jadeja was not planned to bowl at the death, but with Bravo getting injured, we did not have any other option. We did well to create a situation where it could have worked for us but we have to keep working hard and turn it around."

"He seems to have a right groin injury, obviously it was serious enough to keep him from coming back to the field, he is just really disappointed that he was not able to bowl the final over, that's pretty much for what he is in the team for. He would have to be reassessed going forward, at this stage, you would imagine that it would take a few days or a couple of weeks."