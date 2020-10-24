IPL 2020: #CSKforever Trends on Twitter After Chennai's Early Exit from Tournament

All these years, Chennai Super Kings and success were synonymous with each other. But 2020 has been the season of big heartbreak for the team as well as its millions of fans. For the very first time the outfit has failed to make it to the playoffs of the tournament, that has shattered the fans. While there has been a lot of criticism by experts regarding the age of the players, the fans firmly stand by their favorite team, and skipper MS Dhoni, to comeback good in the next season.

All these years, Chennai Super Kings and success were synonymous with each other. But 2020 has been the season of big heartbreak for the team as well as its millions of fans. For the very first time the outfit has failed to make it to the playoffs of the tournament, that has shattered the fans. While there has been a lot of criticism by experts regarding the age of the players, the fans firmly stand by their favorite team, and skipper MS Dhoni, to comeback good in the next season.

ALSO READ - Former India Captain Kapil Dev 'Well on the Road to Recovery' After Undergoing Angioplasty

Once again, fans spread their love on Twitter, for CSK and Dhoni.

#CskforeverItna senti mat ho yaar 4month baad March main firse ipl shuru hojayega next season — krishna % (@being_alcoholic) October 24, 2020

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: 'It Hurts, but Have to Put on a Smile' Says MS Dhoni as CSK's Play-Off Dream Ends

As far as the match against Mumbai Indians is concerned, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah's devastating pace-bowling spell in tandem before Ishan Kishan's batting heroics helped them post a comprehensive 10-wicket win. Bowling in tandem, Boult (4/18) and Bumrah (2/25) reduced CSK to 21 for 5 inside powerplay with three and two wickets respectively and CSK never recovered from there, limping to 114 for 9, largely thanks to Sam Curran's 52.