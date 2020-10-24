- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriMatch Ended114/9(20.0) RR 5.7
CHE
MUM116/0(20.0) RR 5.7
Mumbai beat Chennai by 10 wickets
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
RAJ
HYD156/2(20.0) RR 7.7
Hyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: #CSKforever Trends on Twitter After Chennai's Early Exit from Tournament
All these years, Chennai Super Kings and success were synonymous with each other. But 2020 has been the season of big heartbreak for the team as well as its millions of fans. For the very first time the outfit has failed to make it to the playoffs of the tournament, that has shattered the fans. While there has been a lot of criticism by experts regarding the age of the players, the fans firmly stand by their favorite team, and skipper MS Dhoni, to comeback good in the next season.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 24, 2020, 8:56 AM IST
All these years, Chennai Super Kings and success were synonymous with each other. But 2020 has been the season of big heartbreak for the team as well as its millions of fans. For the very first time the outfit has failed to make it to the playoffs of the tournament, that has shattered the fans. While there has been a lot of criticism by experts regarding the age of the players, the fans firmly stand by their favorite team, and skipper MS Dhoni, to comeback good in the next season.
ALSO READ - Former India Captain Kapil Dev 'Well on the Road to Recovery' After Undergoing Angioplasty
Once again, fans spread their love on Twitter, for CSK and Dhoni.
Captain can't run away, so I'll be playing in all the games - MS Dhoni 💛#MSDhoni #CSKforever #Yellove @ChennaiIPL #CSK #Mahi pic.twitter.com/nyOG8M4oVe— Mr. Uday Pratap Pandey🇮🇳 (@imPanditJee) October 24, 2020
It's okay! We'll come back stronger next year 💪💪💪 @ChennaiIPL! 💛 #Yellove #CSKforever #WeLoveYouCSK #CSK #WhistlePodu #Cskforever pic.twitter.com/usH3r0lcjs— Mr. Uday Pratap Pandey🇮🇳 (@imPanditJee) October 24, 2020
#CSK #Cskforever pic.twitter.com/LilGa4NhH1— Santosh Verma 🇮🇳 ✈️ (@im_Sk_verma) October 24, 2020
We love you Mahi. Teri jeet me bhi, Teri haar me bhi hum sb sath hai aapke... #WhistlePodu#CSK #MSDhoni#Cskforever pic.twitter.com/wFpMiueWHW— 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 BANSI 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ImBansi07) October 24, 2020
Win or LoseI love #CSK They will comeback with a better performance next season.#CSKforever #Dhonism #dhoni #RAINA #CSK pic.twitter.com/cy1pinoEQU— kamal singh parihar (@kamalthakurinc) October 24, 2020
#CskforeverItna senti mat ho yaar 4month baad March main firse ipl shuru hojayega next season— krishna % (@being_alcoholic) October 24, 2020
ALSO READ - IPL 2020: 'It Hurts, but Have to Put on a Smile' Says MS Dhoni as CSK's Play-Off Dream Ends
Yellow love forever 💛#CSKvsMI #Cskforever #cskforevrrrrrrrr #csk pic.twitter.com/ylrvlcs04H— Jeeva (@Jeeva60756224) October 23, 2020
As far as the match against Mumbai Indians is concerned, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah's devastating pace-bowling spell in tandem before Ishan Kishan's batting heroics helped them post a comprehensive 10-wicket win. Bowling in tandem, Boult (4/18) and Bumrah (2/25) reduced CSK to 21 for 5 inside powerplay with three and two wickets respectively and CSK never recovered from there, limping to 114 for 9, largely thanks to Sam Curran's 52.
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 4123 Oct, 2020 SharjahMumbai beat Chennai by 10 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 4022 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
-
KOL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 3921 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiBangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3820 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3719 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches