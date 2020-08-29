CSK's Deepak Chahar in Quarantine After Testing Positive, IPL Schedule Announcement Delayed: Report
After reports of a Chennai Super Kings' bowler testing positive for Covid-19 emerged, a lot of speculation also started with it, as to who the player was. Now in a fresh report from the Times of India, it has been revealed that the player is none other than India bowler Deepak Chahar, who has represented the nation in three ODIs and 10 T20Is.
