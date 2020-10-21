IPL 2020: CSK's Dwayne Bravo to Fly Back Home After Groin Injury, Confirms CEO

Problems don't seem to be ending for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020. After Suresh Raina flew back to India due to personal issues, now all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will be unavailable for the rest of the matches, and will fly back in the next couple of days.

Speaking to ANI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said Bravo will take no further part in the tournament and is set to head home after he suffered a groin injury during the game against Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"No, Bravo isn't playing any more part this time around and the groin injury has ruled him out. He will be flying back in a day or two," the CEO said. "Undoubtedly Raina and Harbhajan are both vital cogs in the CSK unit and they were missed. But you have to respect personal decisions and that is how we function irrespective of whether it is a senior or junior player," he explained.

With Bravo ruled out, CSK is likely to finally bring last year's purple cap, Imran Tahir, into the playing XI for the remaining four games. Till now CSK has sorely missed the services of veteran players, while the ones who have come into the side as replacements, have failed to impressed. Piyush Chawla had been expensive in the games he got, while Karn Sharma too hasn't left a big impact.

Ravindra Jadeja has had a disappointing outing too as he has claimed only four wickets from 10 matches. CSK will somehow look to win their remaining matches now.