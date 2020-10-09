- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuMatch Ended201/6(20.0) RR 10.05
HYD
PUN132/10(20.0) RR 10.05
Hyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedMatch Ended167/10(20.0) RR 8.35
KOL
CHE157/5(20.0) RR 8.35
Kolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: CSK's Kedar Jadhav Gets Unwanted Record after Slow Innings Against KKR
Chennai Super Kings batsman Kedar Jadhav came in for a lot of criticism for his pedestrian knock against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 9, 2020, 11:51 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings batsman Kedar Jadhav came in for a lot of criticism for his pedestrian knock against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. [IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE]
Jadhav, who scored 7 off 12 balls in a high-pressure situation, also ended up getting an unwanted record against his name after the match.
Jadhav has now faced the most balls (59) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 without hitting a six. He has played all six matches for the franchise this season but not once has he cleared the boundary.
Behind Jadhav on this list is Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell. The explosive Australian all-rounder has faced 56 balls and not yet scored a single six.
Also Read: Nicholas Pooran Enters Record Books with Half-century Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Kane Williamson has gone 54 balls without hitting a six, while captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, Dinesh Karthik has played 48 deliveries and not yet scored a single six.
Jadhav's approach against KKR was slammed by former India international Virender Sehwag, who said that certain batsmen treat playing for CSK as a 'government job'.
“It should have been chased down. But the dot balls played by Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja didn’t help. And, in my view, some of the Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as a government job, whether you perform or not, they know they’ll get their salary anyway,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.
Also Read: 'Some Batsmen Think of CSK as Government Job' - Virender Sehwag Takes Sly Dig at Kedar Jadhav
However, Jadhav was defended by CSK coach Stephem Fleming, who said after the match that Jadhav was sent in to bat because they thought he would be able to take on the spinners in that situation.
“At the time, we thought that Kedar could play the spinner well and dominate, while Jadeja was there to come and finish. But in the end, there was too much work to do and we fell short,” Fleming said at the press-match conference.
Recent Matches
-
HYD vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2208 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
-
KOL vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2107 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2006 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
-
DEL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 1905 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
-
PUN vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 1804 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Punjab by 10 wickets
All Recent Matches