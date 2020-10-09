IPL 2020: CSK's Kedar Jadhav Gets Unwanted Record after Slow Innings Against KKR

Chennai Super Kings batsman Kedar Jadhav came in for a lot of criticism for his pedestrian knock against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Chennai Super Kings batsman Kedar Jadhav came in for a lot of criticism for his pedestrian knock against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. [IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE]

Jadhav, who scored 7 off 12 balls in a high-pressure situation, also ended up getting an unwanted record against his name after the match.

Jadhav has now faced the most balls (59) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 without hitting a six. He has played all six matches for the franchise this season but not once has he cleared the boundary.

Behind Jadhav on this list is Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell. The explosive Australian all-rounder has faced 56 balls and not yet scored a single six.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Kane Williamson has gone 54 balls without hitting a six, while captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, Dinesh Karthik has played 48 deliveries and not yet scored a single six.

Jadhav's approach against KKR was slammed by former India international Virender Sehwag, who said that certain batsmen treat playing for CSK as a 'government job'.

“It should have been chased down. But the dot balls played by Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja didn’t help. And, in my view, some of the Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as a government job, whether you perform or not, they know they’ll get their salary anyway,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

However, Jadhav was defended by CSK coach Stephem Fleming, who said after the match that Jadhav was sent in to bat because they thought he would be able to take on the spinners in that situation.

“At the time, we thought that Kedar could play the spinner well and dominate, while Jadeja was there to come and finish. But in the end, there was too much work to do and we fell short,” Fleming said at the press-match conference.