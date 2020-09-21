IPL 2020: CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad Tests Negative; Might Return After Two Matches

CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has once again tested positive for Covid-19, and is staying away from the CSK bio-bubble till now. Gaikwad, along with Deepak Chahar had tested positive for the virus, but the latter has already started his practice, after testing negative. But the CSK management has maintained that he is asmptomatic.

Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had tested positive for COVID-19 twice, has finally tested negative. Bringing in good news for his IPL side, now Ruturaj will have to test negative for a second time in the next 24 hours.

According to media reports, the 23-year-old remains to be the only player who hasn’t joined the CSK training camp. He will be allowed to leave his room and join his brigade only after he tests negative in the second test. This will be followed by a fitness test that the batsman has to pass before being available to take the field for the yellow brigade.

This can take up to 2 to 3 days after he clears the second COVID test. Hence, CSK can pick him up in the playing XI after about two matches. CSK could have utilised Ruturaj as an opener as the young player has experience of opening the batting line-up for India A team as well as for Maharashtra in the domestic circuit.

Ruturaj had tested positive a day after fellow teammate Deepak Chahar. He was among the 13 members of CSK’s contingent who had tested positive. This had brought a massive setback for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side as the entire team had to remain in quarantine for a longer period of time.

The news of senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opting out of the season due to personal reasons added to the misery of the three-time champions.

Although pacer Deepak Chahar has since then cleared all the mandatory tests from the franchise and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and begun his training, Ruturaj had tested positive twice.

With CSK’s first match against Mumbai Indians set to unfold later today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, it remains to be seen when the Chennai team is able to use the services of Ruturaj Gaikwad.