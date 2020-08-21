Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: CSK's Shane Watson Begins Quarantine in Dubai with 'Beautiful' View of Burj Khalifa

Former Australian international Shane Watson of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today.

Trending Desk |August 21, 2020, 9:37 PM IST
IPL 2020: CSK’s Shane Watson Begins Quarantine in Dubai with 'Beautiful' View of Burj Khalifa

The fervour of the long-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 has begun as flights have taken off. Former Australian international Shane Watson of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today.

The right-handed batsman will remain under quarantine for seven days.

The Twitter handle of the franchise retweeted a video message shared by Watson where he speaks from his hotel room, which has a spectacular view of the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Watson says, "I am going to do some exercises and walk up and down the room and get ready for the training camp of CSK. I am so excited to be back here for another IPL campaign".

CSK official Twitter wrote, "Watto Man opens the innings with a 7!"

Other members of the CSK embarked on their journey on August 21. Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the first teams to reach the UAE followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The social media accounts of the franchise’s shared pictures of their squads dressed in protective kit en route to UAE. Delhi Capitals (DC) Mumbai Indians (MI) left on Friday. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will touchdown in the UAE on August 23.

The first match of the 13th edition of the IPL will be played on September 19, final on November 10. The lucrative league will be played over 53 days, across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

All the matches of the tournament will be played within a biosecure bubble, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fantasy cricket league platform Dream11 got the title rights for the upcoming season of IPL.

The cash-rich T20 league was originally slated to start on March 29, however, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to postpone it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

