IPL 2020: CSK's Worries Grow After Raina's Departure & Two Positive Cases

Things are not looking great for CSK in the IPL 2020. While two of its players have tested positive for Covid-19, Suresh Raina has withdrawn from the tournament, citing personal reasons. It was later reported that his uncle died and his aunt is in serious condition, after they were attacked in their home near Pathankot. Though the reason for his departure is still not clear.

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
CSK. (Twitter)

Things are not looking great for CSK in the IPL 2020. While two of its players have tested positive for Covid-19, Suresh Raina has withdrawn from the tournament, citing personal reasons. It was later reported that his uncle died and his aunt is in serious condition, after they were attacked in their home near Pathankot. Though the reason for his departure is still not clear.

Though Raina is the first one to return home, he might not be the last one, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

“Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time,” CSK CEO, KS Viswanathan, tweeted.

“Senior spinner Harbhajan Singh who is in India and did not take part in CSK’s preparatory camp in Chennai (Aug 15-20) is worried whether to participate in the tournament or not,” a source close to the player said. He is expected to join the team in the UAE on Tuesday.

Most foreign players are yet to join the teams in the UAE, they might face the same dilemma as Harbhajan, whether to travel to UAE or not. BCCI had said, “(A) total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20—28 across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include players, support staff, team management, BCCI staff, IPL operational team, hotel and ground transport staff…. All the affected personnel and their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL medical team.”

Meanwhile an official in the UAE has raised questions on CSK, as to whether the team adhered to safety protocols. “Covid has an incubation period of 14 days so anybody can test positive after initial tests have returned negative, and even with all precautions in place. But with so many positive cases in the CSK camp, the question is if they were being careless,” the official said. “The protocols for movement were already strict and it is bound to get stricter.”

Earlier, CSK, from its official account had posted pictures of players, without masks on airport and in the flight, in fact sharing snacks too. This has brought them under the scanner. Also their preparatory camp for the IPL is also being questioned.

