IPL 2020: CSK's Worries Grow After Raina's Departure & Two Positive Cases
Things are not looking great for CSK in the IPL 2020. While two of its players have tested positive for Covid-19, Suresh Raina has withdrawn from the tournament, citing personal reasons. It was later reported that his uncle died and his aunt is in serious condition, after they were attacked in their home near Pathankot. Though the reason for his departure is still not clear.
