IPL 2020: David Warner Becomes First Foreign Player and the Fastest to Complete 5000 Runs in the Tournament

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost Kolkata Knight Riders in super over but SRH captain David Warner achieved another milestone in his illustrious IPL career in match 35 of IPL 2020 edition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on Sunday(October 18) achieved a huge milestone by becoming the first foreign player to complete 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warner, who has four hundreds to his name, is fourth on the list of all-time highest scorers in the IPL with 5037 runs behind Virat Kohli (5759 runs), Suresh Raina (5368 runs), and Rohit Sharma (5158 runs).

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The swashbuckling Australian southpaw has also become the fastest to breach the 5000 run mark by breaking Virat Kohli's record. Warner comprehensively beat Kohli to the milestone. The SRH captain, who is only the fourth player in the history of IPL to score 5000 runs in the tournament achieved the milestone in his 135th innings while Kohli had done it in 157 innings.

The third in the list is Suresh Raina, who got to 5000 IPL runs in 173 innngs followed by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (in 187 innings).

Fastest to 5000 runs in IPL by innings

D Warner 135 inns

V Kohli 157 inns

S Raina 173 inns

R Sharma 187 inns

Warner touched the landmark figure during the team's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Getting Warner Out in Super Over Was Special, Says Lockie Ferguson

Meanwhile, in the match, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was the star as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a Super Over at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

This was the third time this season that a match had to be decided with a Super Over but Ferguson ended up making it a farce as he took both of SRH's wickets for just two runs in three balls.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik, who combined to score 58 runs in the last five overs to take their team to 163/5 earlier in the day, knocked off the required three runs in four balls.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan's Remarkable Transformation – From Accumulator To Aggressor

Ferguson earlier brought KKR back into the game after the powerplay with figures of 3/15 in four overs. He broke the opening partnership of 68 runs between his New Zealand teammate Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow by dismissing the former while he was on 29. He then bowled out Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey, the latter with an inch-perfect yorker aimed at the base of the off stump.

SRH captain David Warner, who came at no.4 instead of his usual opening position, struggled to get going for most of the innings but smashed three consecutive fours in the last over to swing the momentum SRH's way. A single off the last, which was called leg bye, ensured that SRH reach 163/6 and the game thus went into a Super Over. Warner was unbeaten on 47 off 33 balls.