IPL 2020: David Warner Lauds Wriddhiman Saha for 'Incredible' Knock

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner was all praise for fellow opener Wriddhiman Saha as he smashed a 87 runs off just 45 balls. It was Saha's heroics that SRH posted a mammoth total of 219/2 in the 20 overs against Delhi Capitals."Difficult decision to leave Jonny out and get Saha in, and especially batting a batsman like Kane at 4. Incredible knock from Saha though and his strike-rate in the powerplay was incredible. Unfortunately he's got a little groin niggle but hopefully it isn't too bad," Warner said.

SRH failed to chase a target of 127 against KXIP and Warner didn't look happy after that game, he today revealed the level of disappointment that he went through.

"The game before, we were disappointed with that chase. We defended last game, and with two world-class bowlers in Nortje and Rabada we decided to go after it. I went a little 2009 and opened my front leg to take it on. I took a bit of responsibility at the top of the order, and take it to the bowlers. It's tough to play orthodox cricket in these conditions, so I have to open up 360 degrees. Shankar has a hamstring issue as well," said Warner.

Earlier in the day SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha played a starring role to help their team to a mammoth 219/2 wickets -- their highest of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) -- in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Stadium on Turesday.

The pair shared a 107-run opening partnership, which they got within the first 10 overs, after being put to bat by DC captain Shreyas Iyer.

The total is SRH's highest this season in Dubai, and also marks the first time in 25 matches that DC fast bowler Kagiso Rabada went wicketless. Rabada conceded just seven runs in the 20th over, but had a forgettable outing otherwise as he conceded a whopping 54 runs in his four overs.