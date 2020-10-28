- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueMatch Ended219/2(20.0) RR 10.95
IPL 2020: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha Set IPL 2020 Power-Play Record
SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday powered their way to the highest score in powerplay this Indian Premier League season, against Delhi Capitals.
- IANS
- Updated: October 28, 2020, 8:40 AM IST
Skipper David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha, who opened the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad, added 77 runs in the first six overs, tearing the fiery Delhi Capitals pace bowling attack into smithereens.
Kagiso Rabada conceded 37 runs in his two overs in the power-play period whereas Anrich Nortje gave away 17 runs in his two overs.
David Warner also became the first player to score a half-century in power-play this season. The left-handed Aussie batsman has now scored six half-centuries in power-play in IPL history.
This was also Warner's 51st score of 50 and above in IPL. He has four centuries and 47 fifties.
