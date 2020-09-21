IPL 2020: David Warner's Average, Virat Kohli's Hundreds – The Numbers Which Define Big V vs Big D Battle

In the battle of David Warner and Virat Kohli, who wins the numbers game?

The clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai will see two of the greatest contemporary batsmen lead their teams and battle against one another.

It is VIRAT KOHLI vs DAVID WARNER!

We look at some numbers and records set by these two giants of the game in the IPL.

5412: Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL history

4706: Warner has the highest aggregate for an overseas batsman in IPL history and the fourth-highest overall

43.17: Warner has the highest Batting Average amongst the 50 highest run-getters in IPL history. His Actual Average (Runs Per Innings) of 37.35 is also higher than Kohli (32.02).

5: Kohli has recorded the second-highest number of hundreds in the IPL only after Chris Gayle (6)

Warner has 4.

48: Warner has the Maximum Number of 50-Plus scores in the IPL

Kohli is at number two with 41.

2.625: Warner’s Frequency (Number of Innings) to register a 50-Plus score

Kohli has crossed a 50-Plus score every 4.12 innings.

5.07: Average Number of Boundaries (4s and 6s) per innings for Warner

The corresponding number for Kohli is 3.96

142.39: Warner’s Strike Rate in the IPL

It is the fourth-highest amongst the 20 highest run-getters in the IPL after Virender Sehwag (155.24), AB de Villiers (151.23) and Chris Gayle (151.02).

Kohli has a strike rate of 131.61.

The difference lies in the roles they play for their respective franchises.

While Warner goes helter-skelter at the top of the order for SRH, Kohli has, at least for a large part, played the role of an accumulator and anchor for RCB.

973: Kohli’s Aggregate in the 2016 edition

Kohli amassed 973 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 152.03 smashing 4 hundreds and 7 fifties in the 2016 edition of the IPL.

It is the highest aggregate for any batsman in a single edition of the IPL.

848: Interestingly, Warner piled up 848 runs in 17 innings at a strike rate of 151.42 including 9 fifties in the same tournament. This is the second-highest aggregate in any edition of the IPL.

4: Kohli recorded 4 hundreds in the 2016 edition – the highest number in any single edition of the IPL

3: Number of Times Warner has been the Highest Run-Getter in a single season of the IPL

Warner won the Orange Cap in 2015, 2017 and 2019 – no batsman has equalled or bettered this feat.

Kohli was the highest run-getter in the 2016 IPL.

5: Number of Times Kohli and Warner both have scored 500-Plus in a season

Kohli aggregated more than 500 runs in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016 & 2018 while Warner achieved the same in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2019.

2762: Kohli’s Aggregate Runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

It is the highest aggregate for any batsman at any ground in T20 cricket (domestic + international)

3/5: Kohli features in 3 of the 5 Highest Partnerships in IPL history.

These include 229 (with AB) against Gujarat Lions in Bengaluru in 2016, 215* (again with AB) against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in 2015 and 204* (with Gayle) against the Daredevils in Delhi in 2012.

Warner features once in the top 5 – 189* (with Naman Ojha) for the Daredevils against Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad in 2012.