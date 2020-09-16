- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
ENG
AUS207/10(50.0) RR 4.62
England beat Australia by 24 runs
- 1st ODI - 11 Sep, FriMatch Ended294/9(50.0) RR 5.88
AUS
ENG275/9(50.0) RR 5.88
Australia beat England by 19 runs
- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 2 - 20 Sep, SunUp Next
DC
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020 DC Full Squad: Delhi Capitals Complete Player List
As DC are set to try their best to win the IPL 2020, here is the team squad which will entertain the team’s supporters.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 16, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
Joining the playing teams for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to show their magic in the magic this year. The franchise team of the IPL was founded in 2008, initially named as the Delhi Daredevils. It was later renamed to Delhi Capitals in December 2019 The team’s home ground is Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly, Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium) in New Delhi.
With no victory to their account yet, Delhi Capitals will be out on the field once again. Unfortunately, they even failed to make it to the playoffs for the last few years. It was in IPL 2012 when they last qualified for the play-offs.
Their luck turned better in IPL 2019, when the Capitals finished third, losing to runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. This year, DC will be playing their best to climb the stairs up in the points table.
Two of the new recruits in the team includes Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, two of the star players of team India. The team will be led by young skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was the captain for the last season as well. Also, injured Jason Roy is replaced by Australian fast bowler Daniel Sams. Former Australian skipper, Ricky Pointing will remain head coach for DC this year also.
The IPL 2020 is all set to begin on September 19 after much delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament has been shifted to UAE this year and will conclude November 10.
Team DC will be playing their first match against Kings XI Punjab at 7.30 pm IST on September 20 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
As DC are set to try their best to win the IPL 2020, here is the team squad which will entertain the team’s supporters.
Batsmen
- Ajinkya Rahane
- Prithvi Shaw
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Shreyas Iyer (caption)
Bowlers
- Amit Mishra
- Avesh Khan
- Harshal Patel
- Mohit Sharma
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Tushar Deshpande
All Rounders
- Axar Patel
- Lalit Yadav
Wicket-Keeper
- Rishabh Pant
Overseas Players
- Shimron Hetmyer (Batsman)
- Anrich Nortje (Bowler)
- Kagiso Rabada (Bowler)
- Keemo Paul (All-rounder)
- Sandeep Lamichhane (Bowler)
- Alex Carey (Wicketkeeper)
- Marcus Stoinis (All-rounder)
- Daniel Sams (All-rounder)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5347
|124
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|5
|Australia
|3767
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking