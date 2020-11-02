- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunMatch Ended191/7(20.0) RR 9.55
IPL 2020: DC Secure Top Two Spot as RCB Also Through to Play-offs Despite Loss
Delhi Capitals qualified for the IPL 2020 play-offs at number two position with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
- PTI
- Updated: November 2, 2020, 11:21 PM IST
Delhi Capitals qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 play-offs at number two position with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
RCB also entered the playoffs after DC took more than 17.3 overs to complete their chase.
Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 152 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs. Young Devdutt Padikkal top-scored with a 41-ball 50.
In reply, DC chased down the target with six balls to spare.
Brief scores:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 152/7 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 50; Anrich Nortje 3/33) lost to Delhi Capitals: 154/4 in 19 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 54, Ajinkya Rahane 60; Shahbaz Ahmed 2/26).
