IPL 2020: DC v KXIP Talking Points - Ravi Bishnoi's Debut, Nicholas Pooran's Pair and the Super Over

It was just the second match of IPL 2020 but there was a Super Over already. Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling game in Dubai on Sunday to seal their first win.

Here are the talking points from the game.

Mohammed Shami's strikes

There was a bit of grass covering on the wicket, and Kings XI Punjab had the perfect bowler to use such conditions. Shami, with a seam position as perfect as always, was in superb rhythm from the word go and restricted DC to 13 for 3, getting Prithvi Shaw and Shimron Hetmyer cheaply. Shami bowled a spell of 3-0-8-2 in the Power Play, a phase in which DC got only 23 runs for three wickets.

Shami came back for his final over in the 15th over and got the important wicket of Shreyas Iyer for 39, ending with figures of 4-0-15-3.

Ravi Bishnoi's debut

Ahead of the season, all eyes around KXIP were on how the India Under-19 leggie Bishnoi would do in his debut season. He had shown his skills in the Under-19 World Cup and the excitement only grew when it emerged that he'd play under Anil Kumble's coaching in KXIP.

And if the debut is anything to go by, he'll have an exciting season. Bishnoi returned figures of 1 for 22, bagging the big wicket of Rishabh Pant. He bowled at a time when Pant and Iyer were trying to cut loose but the young spinner gave nothing away, sliding it flat and away from the left-hander's arc. Iyer, meanwhile, was more cautious and gave Bishnoi the respect his bowling deserved.

Pant eventually went for a big hit only to drag one back to the stumps to give Bishnoi his maiden wicket. Coach Kumble and the rest of the team were impressed by the end of his spell.

Marcus Stoinis attack

At 100 for 6 after 17 overs, it seemed like DC would settle for a moderate score. Stoinis was on 4 off 7 then, and Chris Jordan, who had conceded only 13 runs from his first two overs, took the ball.

It all changed dramatically from there as Stoinis smashed 11 runs in a 13-run 18th over. 14 more runs followed in the next, after which Stoinis took on Jordan again. And then: 6, wide, 4, 4, 4 , 6, no-ball 1 run, 3 runs. Out of nowhere, Stoinis had a 22-ball 50 and DC were 157 for 8. The last three overs had yielded 57 runs!

The Ashwin over

A wicket off his first ball against the former team he led - check.

Dismissing Nicholas Pooran for 0 soon after - check.

Ashwin was in peak of his powers in his very first over for DC. He was clearly pumped up, which made him dive to prevent a single he clearly couldn't have. In the process, he hurt his shoulder and had to walk off the field. He was seen wearing a sling in the dressing room, and would be hoping the injury isn't serious.

Iyer later mentioned that Ashwin was confident of recovering before DC's next game, against CSK on September 25. He'll be eager to play that one, for it's against another former team of his.

The mad finish, the 'one short', and the Super Over

At 53 off 24 with 4 wickets in hand, not many would have expected KXIP to come this close. But then, Mayank Agarwal had other ideas. Out of nowhere, he got the team to 1 off 3.

It should have been a cakewalk from there but an ill-advised aerial shot ended his stay in the penultimate ball. And then, Chris Jordan hit one straight to a fielder to take it to the Super Over.

Kagiso Rabada then did his thing, dismissing KL Rahul and Pooran as KXIP scored just 2. Pooran had a 'pair' in the T20, as he had scored a 0 in both the original game and the Super Over, which DC won.

The Super Over would not have been there had the umpire not wrongly called a one-short in the 19th over. And that would emerge as the biggest talking point of the game.