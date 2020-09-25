IPL 2020: Clinical Delhi Capitals Beat Sluggish Chennai Super Kings by 44 Runs

Delhi Capitals went top of the table with two wins in two matches -- the first time the franchise has managed to do since 2010 -- with a clinical 44-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Match 7 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Friday.

DC big build on a solid start courtesy openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan that set the base for a big total of 176/3 before the bowlers stifled the CSK batting line-up led by Kagiso Rabada. Spinner Axar Patel and Amit Mishra keep the CSK batters at bay conceding just 41 runs in their combined eight overs.

For CSK, it was their second straight defeat after the win over Mumbai Indians in the season opener and they fell prey to a sluggish start being reduced to 34/2 inside the powerplay overs. MS Dhoni promoted himself a tad up the order -- at No.6 to -- but once again he left himself too much to do as CSK ended up with 131/7.

Faf du Plessis once again top-scored for CSK and took the Orange Cap away from KL Rahul, but despite a couple of reprieves, he never got going struggling his way to 35 off 43 balls. Up top Murali Vijay was undone by the pace of Anrich Nortje, who once again put in a solid performance returning 2/21 in his four overs. Shane Watson pulled a long lop one straight to deep midwicket Shimron Hetmyer, while CSK's new No.4 Ruturaj Gaikwad too failed to impress, departing for five off just 10 balls.

Amit Mishra, who came in four the injured Ravichandran Ashwin kept du Plessis and the CSK middle at bay before Nortje and Rabada closed out the game in style.

Earlier, Shaw starred with a 43-ball 64 and put on a 94-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan (35). After the openers' dismissals Rishabh Pant (37 not out) and captain Shreyas Iyer (26) scored 58 for the third wicket to build on the solid foundation.

Shaw and Dhawan started patiently before dictating the flow of the game throughout the first half of the DC innings. It was Piyush Chawla who provided the breakthrough for CSK as Dhawan looked to up the ante after the 10th over. He tried a reverse sweep but ended up taking the ball on the pads. The umpire raised the finger and Dhawan walked without bothering to take a review.

Interestingly, replays showed that Deepak Chahar had got an inside edge off Shaw that was collected by Dhoni but no CSK player appealed for the catch and it went unnoticed. Eventually, Chawla got Shaw in his next over with MS Dhoni stumping the 20-year-old.

Shreyas was dismissed in the 19th over by Sam Curran with Dhoni diving to his right to complete the catch.