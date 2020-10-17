IPL 2020: DC vs CSK Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DC vs CSK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DC vs CSK Dream11 Best Picks / DC vs CSK Dream11 Captain / DC vs CSK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Table toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) will be out on the crease once again as the Shreyas Iyer-led team go head-to-head against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The second match of the double-header on Saturday will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm IST.

Chennai Super Kings have had a disappointing campaign this season, losing matches one after another. Their first outing of the series started with domination against defending champions Mumbai Indians. However, CSK have failed to leave an impression ever since, barring a few wins.

The interesting fact about the Dhoni-led team is their unpredictability. They might bounce back in the second half to leave us all surprised.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have been impressing the audience with their consistent performance with both bat and ball. The team, in the previous match, defeated CSK by 44 runs in Dubai.

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

DC vs CSK IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Match Details: October 17 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

IPL 2020 DC vs CSK Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2020 DC vs CSK Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings captain: MS Dhoni

IPL 2020 DC vs CSK Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

IPL 2020 DC vs CSK Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

IPL 2020 DC vs CSK Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Faf du Plessis

IPL 2020 DC vs CSK Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings all-rounders: Axar Patel, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja

IPL 2020 DC vs CSK Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur

DC vs CSK IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Chennai Super Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande

DC vs CSK IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings playing 11 against Delhi Capitals: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur