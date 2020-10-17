IPL 2020: DC vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 34 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 Match 34, Predicted XI: Match 34 pits Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2020. While DC are enjoying a fantastic season this time, CSK have not been able to make their mark yet. With six wins in eight matches, DC occupies the top spot on the points table, while CSK have just six points, owing to three wins and five losses in the tournament so far. In their last meeting, DC defeated Dhoni’s CSK by a big margin of 44 runs. Batting first, DC had put up a total of 175. In response, CSK were restricted to131 for 7 in 20 overs.

For DC, the top order provides an excellent start to the team in almost every match. Shaw, Dhawan and Iyer are the top run-scorers for their side. They get adequate support from Stoinis and Pant, who have played crucial roles in several games. DC also have the purple cap holder Kagiso Rabada who has picked 18 wickets in the series so far. The next best figure is 12 wickets by Rajasthan’s Archer and Punjab’s Shami. Overall they have a strong and balanced team.

CSK’s performance, on the other hand, has been hot and cold throughout. One day they claim a perfect victory by 10 wickets, another day they crumble and lose by vast margins. They lack the consistency they have shown over so many years. Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson have been the most successful run-getters for their side. But the middle order, which includes captain Dhoni, has failed to perform.

CSK can draw some confidence from their win in the previous match over Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was the pair of Dhoni and Jadeja who helped their team put up a total they could defend. It will be interesting to see what happens when they face the mighty DC on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals Possible Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel

Chennai Super Kings Possible Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav