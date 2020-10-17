IPL 2020: DC vs CSK, IPL 2020, Match 34 – Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

DC vs CSK, IPL 2020, Match 34: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Chennai Super Kings will look to keep their play-offs hopes alive when they take on in-form Delhi Capitals in their upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 fixture on Saturday, October 17.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2020, Match 34: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report | Delhi Capitals will face Chennai Super Kings in the 34th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 17 (Saturday). Delhi Capitals are currently on top of the points table while IPL-12 runners-up Chennai Super Kings are in 6th position on the points table.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report | It’s going to be a hot evening for the DC vs CSK IPL 2020 tie. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 36 degrees with temperature is expected to come down to around 28 degrees by the end of the match. Humidity is expected to be around 26% and should not be a major concern in the match. A wind-speed of around 23kmph is also expected on Saturday evening.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Sharjah Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah has witnessed a major change since the tournament began about four weeks back. The non-stop matches in IPL 2020 are starting to take a toll on the playing surfaces as well.

Most pitches in the United Arab Emirates are getting slower as the tournament progresses. Sharjah is no different in this regard. When the tournament got underway even totals of over 200 were not safe at this venue with its short boundaries.

However, spinners are now starting to find more purchase from this Sharjah pitch. The average total, as a result, is also coming and so are the number of sixes per match.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs KKR, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: MI Thrash KKR By 8 Wickets

The average total is now around 160 for teams batting first at Sharjah, which are proving to be defendable. Although Kings XI Punjab managed to chase down 171 posted by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last game here.

Both teams will look to bat first in Sharjah and make the best use of the batting conditions.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

WHEN: October 17 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Sharjah

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar