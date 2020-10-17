- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriMatch Ended148/5(20.0) RR 7.4
KOL
MUM149/2(20.0) RR 7.4
Mumbai beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
PUN177/2(20.0) RR 8.55
Punjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: DC vs CSK, IPL 2020, Match 34 – Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
DC vs CSK, IPL 2020, Match 34: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Chennai Super Kings will look to keep their play-offs hopes alive when they take on in-form Delhi Capitals in their upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 fixture on Saturday, October 17.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 17, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
DC vs CSK, IPL 2020, Match 34: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report | Delhi Capitals will face Chennai Super Kings in the 34th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 17 (Saturday). Delhi Capitals are currently on top of the points table while IPL-12 runners-up Chennai Super Kings are in 6th position on the points table.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report | It’s going to be a hot evening for the DC vs CSK IPL 2020 tie. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 36 degrees with temperature is expected to come down to around 28 degrees by the end of the match. Humidity is expected to be around 26% and should not be a major concern in the match. A wind-speed of around 23kmph is also expected on Saturday evening.
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Sharjah Pitch Report
The pitch at Sharjah has witnessed a major change since the tournament began about four weeks back. The non-stop matches in IPL 2020 are starting to take a toll on the playing surfaces as well.
Most pitches in the United Arab Emirates are getting slower as the tournament progresses. Sharjah is no different in this regard. When the tournament got underway even totals of over 200 were not safe at this venue with its short boundaries.
However, spinners are now starting to find more purchase from this Sharjah pitch. The average total, as a result, is also coming and so are the number of sixes per match.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs KKR, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: MI Thrash KKR By 8 Wickets
The average total is now around 160 for teams batting first at Sharjah, which are proving to be defendable. Although Kings XI Punjab managed to chase down 171 posted by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last game here.
Both teams will look to bat first in Sharjah and make the best use of the batting conditions.
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
WHEN: October 17 at 7.30pm IST
WHERE: Sharjah
TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels
LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 3216 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
BLR vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3115 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3014 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
-
CHE vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 2913 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
-
BLR vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 2812 Oct, 2020 SharjahBangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
All Recent Matches