IPL 2020: DC vs CSK, Match 34 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: DC vs CSK, Match 34

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 Match 34: Delhi Capitals will be facing Chennai Super Kings in the 34th match of IPL 2020 on October 17 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.The DC vs CSK fixture will commence at 7.30 pm.

Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, will be going head to head with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for the second time in IPL 2020. In their last clash, Delhi defeated Chennai by 44 runs.

Delhi are placed at the top of the point table with 12 points. They have emerged victorious in six of the eight fixtures they have played so far in this season. On the other hand, Chennai are positioned at the sixth place in the standings with six points.

In IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings have not lived up to the expectations so far. Only a few players of CSK have shown consistency. Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Shane Watson are their only players who have delivered in almost each game as of now in this season.

Delhi’s players have performed their roles well.

Shikhar Dhawan, Iyer, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer have delivered with the bat, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have impressed with their bowling skills.

In the upcoming game, Delhi will be trying to continue their winning spree, while Chennai will be playing to improve their standing in the tournament.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The match will be played on October 17.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Alex Carey or Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tushar Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur