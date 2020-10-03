IPL 2020: DC vs KKR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DC vs KKR Dream11 Best Picks / DC vs KKR Dream11 Captain / DC vs KKR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

After showing a. consistent performance in the initial matches of the Indian Premier League 2020, the Delhi Capitals lost their first match of the 13th season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29.

On the other hand, after losing their first match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders have stepped up their game against SRH and the ever-strong Rajasthan Royals in two consecutive wins.

It will be interesting to see a DC vs KKR faceoff on Saturday, October 3, as both the teams will be playing head-to-head against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The DC vs KKR outing will begin at 7.30pm IST.

DC vs KKR IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming: All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

DC vs KKR IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Match Details: October 3 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders captain: Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain: Sunil Narine

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen: Shubham Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Sunil Narine, R Ashwin

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounders: Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers: Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins

DC vs KKR IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane

DC vs KKR IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Delhi Capitals: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti