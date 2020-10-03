IPL 2020: DC vs KKR, Match 16 - Predicted XIs - Playing XI For Indian Premier League 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 16th match of IPL 2020 on October 3, Saturday. The match will take place in Sharjah. The match will be a battle for the top as DC and KKR are currently on the top-two positions in the IPL points table. Both teams have four points each. KKR is second because of a lower net run-rate.

In their last match on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs. The batsmen failed to chase the target of 160. However, DC has a good line of batsmen but only one fifty has been scored from the pool of Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan. Captain Shreyas Iyer himself will be looking to get back in form soon and help his side with his stroke-play. On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje seem to have found their range. If they can repeat their performance of September 25 where they took 3 and 2 wickets each against Chennai Super Kings, with economical bowling, the team should be in a good position.

KKR is definitely in high spirits after winning the last game. The Dinesh Karthik-led team defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in Dubai on Wednesday. Shubham Gill scored 47 runs and contributions from Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan took the total to 174. The bowlers and batsmen shone equally as RR were restricted to 137 runs in the second innings. Gill and Eoin Morgan look to be in good form, each scoring well in the past three matches. The match is expected to be a nail-biter.

Delhi Capitals Possible Playing XI: Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders Possible Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti