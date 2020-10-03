IPL 2020: DC vs KKR, Match 16 Schedule And Match Timings In India - When And Where To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: DC vs KKR, Match 16 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check DC vs KKR match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who are riding high on successive victories will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While Delhi Capitals are still leading on the points table, their 15-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad is a cause of worry to the team. The two teams are placed next to each other in the points table with a win-loss record of 3-1 each. The Kolkata squad will look to extend their winning streak and seem to be in good form.

The two teams will be locking horns for the first time in this year’s edition of the IPL. The match will be played on Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 pm IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) start?

The match will be played on October 3.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti