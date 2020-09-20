IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DC vs KXIP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DC vs KXIP Dream11 Best Picks / DC vs KXIP Dream11 Captain / DC vs KXIP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Delhi Capitals, who reached the IPL 2019 Playoffs, will take on new-look Kings XI Punjab led by KL Rahul, as the action shifts to Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the second match of this year’s Indian Premier League. DC will take on KXIP on September 20 at 7.30 pm IST.

The Capitals will be bolstered by the addition of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin – both new arrivals from their off-season trades.

Kings XI, who finished in sixth place last year, will be no push-overs this season under new skipper Rahul and coach Anil Kumble. The Bangalore duo will look to rock the Capitals’ boat early.

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app.

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Live Score/ Scorecard

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Match Details

September 20 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

DC vs KXIP Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

DC vs KXIP Dream11 team captain: KL Rahul

DC vs KXIP Dream11 team vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer

DC vs KXIP Dream11 team wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

DC vs KXIP Dream11 team batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Glenn Maxwell

DC vs KXIP Dream11 team all-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, K. Gowtham, Ravichandran Ashwin

DC vs KXIP Dream11 team bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul/Anrich Nortje, Sandeep Lamichhane and Axar Patel.

Kings XI Punjab playing 11 against Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (C & WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Sheldon Cottrell/Chris Jordan.