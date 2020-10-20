T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Back to News18
IPL 2020
Home » Cricket Home » News

IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP - Shikhar Dhawan First Player to Score Back-to-Back Hundreds in IPL; Twitter Lauds The 'Gabbar' Effort

During his innings, Shikhar Dhawan also went past the 5000 runs mark in IPL, making his the fifth player in IPL to achieve the landmark and also became the first player in the history of the tournament to score back-to-back hundreds.

IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP - Shikhar Dhawan First Player to Score Back-to-Back Hundreds in IPL; Twitter Lauds The 'Gabbar' Effort

Shikhar Dhawan had to wait for 13 years to notch up his first triple-figure mark in IPL despite being one of the most prolific run-getters in the history of the league, but once he finally managed to breach the mark, the floodgates opened as he added his second today against Kings XI Punjab, helping Delhi Capitals to 164/5 at Dubai and Twitter was in awe of Gabbar's performance. Batting was not easy in the Dubai track and while Dhawan's 106 came off 61 balls, the rest of the team could not muster 56 runs off 55 balls for the loss of five wickets.

FOLLOW LIVE: IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs DC Today's Match at Dubai

During his innings, Dhawan also went past the 5000 runs mark in IPL, making his the fifth player in IPL to achieve the landmark and also became the first player in the history of the tournament to score back-to-back hundreds.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE |  IPL 2020 SCHEDULE  | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP  |  IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Here's some of the best reaction from social media:

Shikhar Dhawan First Player to Score Back-to-Back Hundreds in IPL; Twitter Lauds The 'Gabbar' Effort

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches