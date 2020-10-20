- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonMatch Ended125/5(20.0) RR 6.25
CHE
RAJ126/3(20.0) RR 6.25
Rajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunMatch Ended176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
MUM
PUN176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
Punjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP - Shikhar Dhawan First Player to Score Back-to-Back Hundreds in IPL; Twitter Lauds The 'Gabbar' Effort
During his innings, Shikhar Dhawan also went past the 5000 runs mark in IPL, making his the fifth player in IPL to achieve the landmark and also became the first player in the history of the tournament to score back-to-back hundreds.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 20, 2020, 10:08 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan had to wait for 13 years to notch up his first triple-figure mark in IPL despite being one of the most prolific run-getters in the history of the league, but once he finally managed to breach the mark, the floodgates opened as he added his second today against Kings XI Punjab, helping Delhi Capitals to 164/5 at Dubai and Twitter was in awe of Gabbar's performance. Batting was not easy in the Dubai track and while Dhawan's 106 came off 61 balls, the rest of the team could not muster 56 runs off 55 balls for the loss of five wickets.
Here's some of the best reaction from social media:
First Player to score back to back Hundred in IPL ! #Gabbar #KXIPvDC #Dream11IPL @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/R73R43TR5X
— Chhotelal Maheshwari (@kinglal007) October 20, 2020
Big match players are who make it count when in form & Gabbar did it in fashion by scoring second consecutive century in tournament for his team & at great strike rate of nearly 2 runs per ball that he alone scored 66% of his team scores & should win match too for team. #Gabbar
— Nuryanana (@nuryanana_kaush) October 20, 2020
Have seen a few batsmen in supreme form in IPL - Virat 4 centuries in 2016, Warner 2016, but this is right up there by Shikhar, in the zone!
2 back to back tons, first time ever in 13 IPL seasons!
vs CSK 101(58),
vs KXIP 106*(61)#IPL2020 #Dream11IPL #DCvsKXIP #Gabbar
— Amit Singh #WearAMaskSaveLives (@amitsingh79) October 20, 2020
What a player Shikhar Dhawan is.
The player who took 167 matches to score his IPL ton &now scored 2nd ton in the next match, the first player to do so, cross 5000 #IPL runs as well
Gabbar Show #ShikharDhawan #Dhawan #Gabbar #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL #KXIPvDC #DCvsKXIP #DC #IPLinUAE pic.twitter.com/sOhbsl0FEx
— Raj Singh (@_rajsinghh) October 20, 2020
Arey O Sambha, kitne shatak thhe. #Gabbar pic.twitter.com/fGo5pT9wvp
— Virendra Vaishnav (@VaishnavDevta) October 20, 2020
Shikhar Dhawan to KXIP Bowlers in :☺️
#DelhiCapitals #KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/amG2aIsOi1
— Ramsa Chaudhary (@Ramkishor_jaat_) October 20, 2020
#KXIPvDC#Gabbar after scoring back to back centuries: pic.twitter.com/4GGvLo3naZ
— Manish Gaur (@ManishG43647309) October 20, 2020
Well played #ShikharDhawan ... He is being aggressive is most satisfying
Century from 57 balls but still team score is 160 ...
What happened to others
Looks like #KXIP can chase this target#KXIPvDC #KXIPvsDC #DC #Gabbar pic.twitter.com/XNV2CXwdAw
— My conscience/என் மனசாட்சி (@machanae1) October 20, 2020
*Everybody, to Shikhar Dhawan, right now* @SDhawan25 @DelhiCapitals #DC #Gabbar #DCvsKXIP #KXIP #IPL2020 #IPLinUAE pic.twitter.com/fniSAf84n7
— Shekhar Atul Panse. (@panse_shekhar) October 20, 2020
Dhawan Anna mass #KXIPvsDC #Gabbar pic.twitter.com/iDhGhkcz4M
— SRINIVAS TARAKIAN™ (@srinivas4ntr) October 20, 2020
Gill, Shaw, Paddikal , Ishan watching #ShikharDhawan bat at this SR ... # #Gabbar #DC #KXIP #DCvKXIP #KXIPvDC #DCvsKXIP #KXIPvsDC pic.twitter.com/2ExXlePFlJ
— ABDULLAH NEAZ (@abdullah_neaz) October 20, 2020
#Gabbar@SDhawan25 took century in back to back inning pic.twitter.com/xkP6caarCb
— ojas prajapati (@ojas_prajapati) October 20, 2020
#Gabbar @DelhiCapitals players to @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/umAcxaCUw2
— ojas prajapati (@ojas_prajapati) October 20, 2020
