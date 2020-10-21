IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP - Shikhar's Ton, Shaw's Failures & Other Talking Points

IPL 2020 has been providing some really close finishes, where players from all the teams are doing their bit to make every contest a mouth-watering one. The clash between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab was no different. The latter just won their fourth match in the tournament, courtesy of swashbuckling batting by Nicholas Pooran, who again smashed a fifty. Cricketnext takes a look at some of the talking points from the match-

Shikhar Dhawan's consistent run of form

Dhawan became the first man in IPL history to score back-to-back tons, but unfortunately, it came in a losing cause. The primary reason for that was, no other batsman got going in the team. It would be fair to say that he did the scoring all by himself. In this bid, he became the fifth player to amass 5000 IPL runs, and also moved to second place in the race for Orange cap holder, behind KL Rahul.

Prtihvi Shaw's failure to score big

While Dhawan seems to be in sublime form, his counterpart -- Shaw, is struggling to even get to double digits. In the last four matches, he has only scored 7, 0, 0, 4 only. It's not that he hasn't performed well in this tournament - has two fifties -- but is lacking consistency. He needs to up his game or Delhi are likely to falter in the playoffs.

Rishabh Pant's mediocre show

On Tuesday, against Kings XI Punjab, Pant was at his vocal best behind the stumps but had a mixed bag with the gloves. From botching a run-out of Nicholas Pooran to missing quite a few straight forward takes, Pant returning from a hamstring injury looked rusty. He did not fare well with the bat either -- and perished after scoring 14 from 20 balls.

The Chris Gayle factor

Ever since Gayle has come back into the KXIP side, he seems to have made an impact. In the match against Delhi too - he played a cameo of 29, but had a great impact on the match. His 13-ball innings ensured that KXIP did not fall behind the required run-rate. In the limited opportunities he has gotten this year, he has been a big hit.