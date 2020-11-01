- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatMatch Ended120/7(20.0) RR 6
BLR
HYD121/5(20.0) RR 6
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatMatch Ended110/9(20.0) RR 5.5
DEL
MUM111/1(20.0) RR 5.5
Mumbai beat Delhi by 9 wickets
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: DC vs MI and RCB vs SRH Talking Points - Delhi Capitals or Delhi Daredevils?
Two heavily one-sided matches, but two results that have a huge bearing on the IPL 2020 playoffs qualification scenarios. That was the story of Saturday's double header, where Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 1, 2020, 9:27 AM IST
Two heavily one-sided matches, but two results that have a huge bearing on the IPL 2020 playoffs qualification scenarios. That was the story of Saturday's double header, where Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Here's a look at the talking points.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP
MI vs DC:
Shikhar Dhawan - all or nothing.
When Shikhar Dhawan slammed back to back centuries, he'd have given DC hope that he'll be the stable opener at one end while the other one struggled for consistency. DC have been trying out Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw but neither has impressed.
However, Dhawan's form has gone off boil in the last three matches. The twin tons were followed by 6, 0 and 0, the latest duck coming against MI. He showed good intent by attacking Trent Boult's delivery but then found the fielder at point in the very first over.
Prithvi Shaw's Failure on Return Leads to Hilarious Memefest After DC's Loss to MI
At the other end, Shaw seemed to be slogging at every ball and leaving it to fortune. That didn't last long as he too fell to Boult.
Delhi Capitals or Delhi Daredevils?
There was literally no fight from DC as MI stamped their authority. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant made 20s but the strike rates were lower than 100. They seemed to e in a procession and folded for 110 for 9 in 20 overs.
The collapse reminded social media of Delhi Daredevils (the earlier name of the franchise). DC are now in a precarious almost must-win game against RCB in their last league game.
Ishan Kishan Man of the Match over Bumrah and Boult?
Sure, Ishan Kishan batted superbly to make 72* off 47 in MI's 9-wicket win. But when the bowlers had kept the opponent to 110, surely one of the bowlers should have been Man of the Match?
Jasprit Bumrah got 3 for 17, including the wickets of Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant. Trent Boult had 3 for 21, doing the damage in the Power Play with two wickets. Well, it's a batsman's game after all.
RCB vs SRH
IPL 2020: We Weren't Brave Enough with Bat - Virat Kohli Admits After Loss
Sandeep Sharma, the underrated hero
The SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma has identical numbers to Jasprit Bumrah in IPL. Yet, he's hardly celebrated perhaps outside the team. On Saturday, he came up with a spell that triggered plenty of celebrations for SRH - 2 for 20 in 4 overs with the wickets of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli. Unlike in the first match, Sandeep was rewarded for his spell with the Man of the Match award.
Playoff Qualification Scenarios: KXIP Big Gainers as DC, RCB Lose; CSK Could Play Spoilsport
RCB - an innings with no momentum
Three RCB batsmen got past 20 but the highest scorer was Josh Philippe with 33. RCB just didn't get any momentum around their innings, with Kohli (7) and AB de Villiers (24) failing. Each of the five SRH bowlers - Holder, Natarajan, Sandeep, Nadeem and Rashid - used the slow nature of the wicket to their advantage and choked RCB throughout.
RCB managed only 120 for 7, with Gurkeerat Singh struggling for 15* off 24. SRH smashed it down in 14.1 overs, heavily denting RCB's net run rate too.
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5231 Oct, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 5131 Oct, 2020 DubaiMumbai beat Delhi by 9 wickets
-
PUN vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 5030 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Punjab by 7 wickets
-
KOL vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 4929 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 4828 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches