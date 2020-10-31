IPL 2020: DC vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 51 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals will be facing Mumbai Indians in the 51th match of IPL 2020 on Saturday at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

DC vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 51, Predicted XIs: | Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in their previous clash in IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 Match 51, Predicted XIs: Delhi Capitals will be facing Mumbai Indians in the 51th match of IPL 2020 on Saturday at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Mumbai Indians, under the captaincy of Kieron Pollard, are at the top position on the IPL 2020 points table, while Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi are placed at the third spot in the standings. Mumbai Indians have won eight of the 12 games they have played so far in this season, while Delhi Capitals have emerged victorious in seven of their 12 clashes.

Delhi in the upcoming match will be trying to bounce back as they have lost three matches in a row. In their previous match, Sunrisers Hyderabad handed them a crushing defeat. Batting first, SRH put up 219 on the scoreboard. In response, Delhi got all out at 131, falling short of the total by 88 runs. To strengthen its chances of entering the next stage of the tournament, Delhi need to win the match against Mumbai Indians. But, for that to happen, Delhi as a team have to perform. In the batting line-up, no player of Delhi, exception Shikhar Dhawan, has shown consistency. Comparatively DC’s bowlers like Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel have delivered in almost all games.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians look a balanced side. They have reached the top spot in the standings because of the combined efforts of their both batsmen and bowlers. Mumbai Indians won their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets. Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya make Mumbai’s batting line-up strong, while the likes of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah trouble the opponents with their bowling skills.

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match will commence at 3.30 pm on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw or Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande or Harshal Patel and Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah