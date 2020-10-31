IPL 2020: DC vs MI, Match 51 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: DC vs MI, Match 51 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check DC vs MI match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Match 51 | Match 51 of the IPL 2020 pits Delhi Capitals against the table toppers Mumbai Indians, which will be the first match to be played on Saturday, October 31.

MI have just become the first team to make the playoffs after Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. They have won eight of the twelve games it has played, highest by any team. And though they are missing their hitman Rohit Sharma owing to a hamstring injury, there is plenty of talent to take the team through.

DC have also been one of the top performers this season and is strong contenders of the final four but lately they have had a difficult run. They have lost three games in a row now (against KXIP, KKR and SRH), which is a major cause for concern. In their last match, they were completely outplayed by SRH as they lost by a massive margin of 88 runs. Even in the match before, they lost by 59 runs to KKR. They definitely need a course correction here as despite being among the top three teams, things can change quickly in IPL. They must win here to consolidate their position. Also, being among the top 2 will pay them well in the long run.

MI have just beaten the second best team RCB in a match that saw Suryakumar Yadav play a superb knock of 79 runs off 43 balls to get his team over the finishing line and he deserves all the praise coming his way. MI will try to maintain its top position so it is placed in a comfortable position during the playoffs. If Sharma, who has resumed practice, finds his way back in the Playing XI, it will certainly be a big advantage for the team.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) start?

The match will be played on October 31 (Saturday).

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah