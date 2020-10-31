IPL 2020 DC vs MI: Mumbai Ensure Top-two Finish With Nine-Wicket Beatdown of Delhi 

MI restricted DC to 110/9 in their 20 overs courtesy of Trent Boult's 3/21 and Jasprit Bumrah's 3/17 before Ishan Kishan made short work of the target with an unbeaten 72 off 47 balls.

Mumbai Indians handed out an absolute pasting to Delhi Capitals in Match 51 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, beating the latter by nine wickets, thus ensuring a top-two finish in the points tally. Delhi, on the other hand, from a position of strength find themselves in a do-or-die situation - heading into their last league - enduring their fourth straight loss, courtesy an abject batting performance, after opting to bat first.

As It Happened: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

MI restricted DC to 110/9 in their 20 overs courtesy of Trent Boult's 3/21 and Jasprit Bumrah's 3/17 before Ishan Kishan made short work of the target with an unbeaten 72 off 47 balls. With 18 points from 13 games, MI have more or less ensured they would feature in Qualifier 1 regardless of the result of their last game. With 14 points from 13 games, Delhi Capitals need to win their final game against Royal Challengers Bangalore for a safe passage to the playoff.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Opting to bat first Shreyas Iyer's team had the worst possible start losing Shikhar Dhawan, for a second-ball duck - his second consecutive score of naught -- to Boult. Boult was in on the action again removing Prithvi Shaw -- again to a short one -- in the third over of the match. Iyer and Pant then tried to rebuild the innings, but MI's slow bowlers - Krunal Pandya and Jayant Yadav - ensured they kept a tight leash on the run-rate. By the sixth over DC managed only 22 runs - the lowest powerplay score this year so far. By the halfway mark, DC had reached 49/2 with Iyer and Pant seeming to have got their eyes in.

However, leggie Rahul Chahar had Iyer stumped for 25 off 29 balls with a flighted delivery off his second ball of the match and that opened the floodgates. Bumrah, employed first as late as in the ninth over bowled probably the best over of IPL 2020, snaring Marcus Stoinis and Pant to dent DC further. Stonis edged a back of length delivery on off that moved away late behind the stumps while Pant was trapped in front by one that jagged back in off an angle. Bumrah added the wicket Harshal Patel and Boult of Ravichandran Ashwin later on while Nathan Coulter-Nile, playing in place of a rested Hardik Pandya, snared Shimron Hetmyer.

DC limped to 110/9 in their 20 overs with Iyer's 25 being the top score. In the chase, Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan started cautiously in the first three overs before breaking the shackles in Anrich Nortje's first over, taking him for three fours. By the first six overs, MI had scored 38/0 setting base for the chase. In the middle-overs Kishan and QDK went into cruise control mode, rotating the strike well as the pace of Rabada and Nortje on a slowish pitch making things easy for the duo. Ashwin and debutant legspinner Praveen Dubey too failed to make an impact with both MI openers having the luxury to not take many risks.

MI lost de Kock after the halfway mark to Nortje and Kishan then upped the ante racing to his sixth IPL fifty off 37 balls. His next 21 runs came off 10 balls as he made short work of the target.

Rabada remained wicketless and for the first time, this season - since earning the purple cap - lost it to Bumrah.