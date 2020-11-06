IPL 2020, DC vs MI Qualifier 1: The Bumrah-Boult Combo, Delhi's Defensiveness & Other Talking Points

Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is now in the record books and Mumbai Indians (MI) are through to yet another final. Given that this is the clash of the sides that ended the tournament as first and second in the league standings, one would expect a competitive, back-and-forth encounter. Yet this match was anything but a match-up of equals on the night; MI absolutely hammered the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise never really seemed in the game, despite winning a favourable toss and getting the chance to chase under floodlights on an easing pitch with the dew factor also in play. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

The nature of the win meant there was plenty to ponder for both sides after the match. Here are the major talking points from the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 between DC and MI. (IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP)

DC Pay for Defensiveness & Underestimating De Kock, Suryakumar

MI's middle-order has been a major source of runs for them this season and given the hard-hitting ability of the Pandya brothers as well as Kieron Pollard, DC's strategy to save most of the overs from Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada for the latter part of the innings made some sense.

However, Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav have been in excellent form all season too and they once again took off against DC. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck but De Kock (40) and Yadav (51) laid an excellent platform for the remaining batsmen to build on. Maybe Shreyas should have used one of his strike bowlers earlier to get more wickets?

Additionally, their defensive strategy seemed set in stone at a time when a more proactive approach was needed. DC's plan was to contain the batsmen but when that didn't work, there was no back-up plan and it was evident.

Should Ishan Kishan Be in the National Reckoning?

Given that Kishan was not even in MI's first-choice XI in the start of the season, this may seem like a reach but he has been quietly impressive in a number of roles this season and has that he is more than just a swashbuckler; he can play smart cricket too.

His 55 off 30 balls against DC showcased not only his big hitting but also the ability to pick out gaps and back his instincts like skipper Rohit had said. India's current first-choice wicket-keeper in white-ball cricket is KL Rahul, who isn't a natural behind the stumps. Sanju Samson is his back-up but hasn't always impressed in blue. Rishabh Pant is not in the scheme of things for ODIs and T20Is, at least for now. Kishan might seem an outside option currently but more such performances will make him hard to ignore.

Boult & Bumrah Shine Bright on Biggest Stage

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been frighteningly excellent in tandem for MI and it was unsurprising to see them both come to the party against DC. Yet it was the nature of their efficiency that left Delhi in the lurch.

Boult started the innings with a double-wicket maiden and the big wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane, an uncommon sight in T20 cricket. Bumrah then did the same thing in the 16th over, getting rid of Daniel Sams and Marcus Stoinis. Any small chance Delhi may have had of emerging victorious was snuffed out by MI's lethal pace pairing.